Tom Holland shares Mumbai premiere pics, pens emotional note as The Odyssey hits theatres: ‘Opportunity of a lifetime’

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally hit theatres worldwide, and the film is already living up to the massive anticipation around it. After opening to rave reviews, the epic currently holds a 96% critics' and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, having debuted at an impressive 99%. As the film released globally on July 17, Tom Holland, who plays Telemachus, took a moment to look back on the incredible journey of bringing it to life. Sharing photos from different stops on the film's promotional tour, including last weekend's historic Mumbai premiere, the actor posted an emotional note thanking the cast, crew and filmmakers for making what he called one of the most fulfilling experiences of his career.

Tom Holland reflects on his journey with The Odyssey

Tom Holland celebrates The Odyssey release with heartfelt note, shares Mumbai premiere photos. (Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on the day of the film's worldwide release, Tom Holland shared a series of photos, including glimpses from the Mumbai premiere with Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and producer Emma Thomas.

Along with the pictures, he wrote a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude for everyone who made the experience special. He wrote, “There are movies where you are challenged and fulfilled creatively and there are jobs where you meet wonderful people. The Odyssey is BOTH. Being a part of this epic adventure has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career. I couldn’t be more grateful for the experience and the lessons I’ve learnt.”

He added, “Thank you to our amazing crew for going the distance, thank you to our wonderful cast for shepherding me through this whirlwind and thank you to Chris and Emma for your guidance and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved. The Odyssey is out now! Enjoy it on every and all formats you can and I’ll see you soon.”

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Mumbai premiere becomes a landmark moment

{{^usCountry}} The excitement around The Odyssey began even before its global release, with Christopher Nolan choosing Mumbai for the film's grand premiere. It marked a historic first for the Oscar-winning filmmaker, who launched one of his films in India for the very first time. Nolan was joined by Tom Holland, producer Emma Thomas and Matt Damon at PVR Icon IMAX, where the team was greeted with loud cheers and a standing ovation after the screening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The excitement around The Odyssey began even before its global release, with Christopher Nolan choosing Mumbai for the film's grand premiere. It marked a historic first for the Oscar-winning filmmaker, who launched one of his films in India for the very first time. Nolan was joined by Tom Holland, producer Emma Thomas and Matt Damon at PVR Icon IMAX, where the team was greeted with loud cheers and a standing ovation after the screening. {{/usCountry}}

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Overwhelmed by the reception, Christopher spoke about why bringing the film to India meant so much to him. He said, “For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world.”

Matt Damon admitted that the response from the Mumbai audience made the evening even more special, saying, “This is the first real audience we've been in front of that's seen the film. It means the world to us that you liked it. We worked very, very hard on it.”

Tom Holland, too, couldn't hide his emotions as he thanked Indian fans for the warmth they showed the team. Addressing the audience, he said, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for always welcoming us with such open arms, happiness, excitement, grace and love. No one brings an energy to a movie theatre as you do here in India."

What is the film about?

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Made on a reported budget of $250 million (£185 million), The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's ambitious take on Homer's timeless Greek epic. Written and directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker, the fantasy action drama follows King Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he fights his way home after the Trojan War, facing terrifying monsters, mythical creatures and countless life-threatening challenges during his decade-long journey. At its heart, however, the film is also an emotional story about love, family and Odysseus' longing to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway).

Tom Holland plays Telemachus, Odysseus' son, while the ensemble cast also features Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Samantha Morton. Interestingly, several actors are said to have joined the project before knowing which roles they would play, placing their faith in Nolan's vision for the film.

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In just two weeks, Tom Holland will also return to theatres again, this time with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.