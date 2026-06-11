Tom Holland's Spider-Man Brand New Day gets early release date in India, advance bookings begin June 17

Indian Marvel fans have one more reason to celebrate. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has confirmed that Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day will now release in Indian cinemas on July 30, 2026, a day ahead of its previously announced date. The studio also revealed that advance bookings for premium large format (PLF) screenings will go live on June 17. Audiences will be able to book tickets for formats including IMAX, 4DX, MX4D and other premium screens ahead of the film's theatrical debut.

Tom Holland in a still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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Interestingly, Amazon Prime members in the United States will get an opportunity to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Through a special early-access screening program, Prime members can catch the highly anticipated superhero film on July 29 at select theatres across the country, giving them a two-day head start before it opens widely in US cinemas.

Record-breaking trailer fuels anticipation

The release date announcement arrives amid unprecedented excitement surrounding the film. According to the studio, the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day became the first movie trailer to cross one billion views across platforms.

The footage offered audiences their first glimpse of Peter Parker's life following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The trailer hints at a more mature, emotionally burdened Spider-Man, navigating a world that no longer recognises him.

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{{^usCountry}} Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's return to a solo Spider-Man film after nearly five years. The new film picks up several years later, with Peter living a solitary life while dedicating himself entirely to protecting New York City. Without the support of friends, family or mentors, he finds himself facing challenges unlike any he has encountered before. A more grounded Spider-Man story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's return to a solo Spider-Man film after nearly five years. The new film picks up several years later, with Peter living a solitary life while dedicating himself entirely to protecting New York City. Without the support of friends, family or mentors, he finds himself facing challenges unlike any he has encountered before. A more grounded Spider-Man story {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige believes the film represents a return to the essence of Spider-Man as readers know him from the comics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige believes the film represents a return to the essence of Spider-Man as readers know him from the comics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to Empire, Feige said, “It is the first Spider-Man film that we've made in the MCU that is focused on the classic elements of Spider-Man. He's doing the Spidey thing of living in a rather sad, small apartment, listening to the police scanner and going out and using his great power responsibly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to Empire, Feige said, “It is the first Spider-Man film that we've made in the MCU that is focused on the classic elements of Spider-Man. He's doing the Spidey thing of living in a rather sad, small apartment, listening to the police scanner and going out and using his great power responsibly.” {{/usCountry}}

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The comments suggest a significant departure from previous MCU Spider-Man films, which often saw Peter supported by advanced Stark technology and a larger network of allies. This time, the focus appears to be firmly on Peter Parker himself and the everyday struggles that come with being Spider-Man.

Director explains the film’s emotional core

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Director Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, said the story is rooted in themes of grief, loss and the ways people cope with emotional pain.

Speaking to the same publication, Cretton said, “That's the core theme that I find incredibly relatable. I think most people at certain points in our lives have gone through loss. At least for me, and I think for many people, the result can be: 'Screw it. I'm just going to work. I'm going to do nothing else but work.' That's obviously not the most healthy state.”

Cast and characters

The film features a mix of familiar faces and exciting new additions. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, while Zendaya reprises her role as MJ and Jacob Batalon returns as Ned Leeds. Jon Bernthal joins the film as Frank Castle / The Punisher, marking a major crossover for the character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Meanwhile, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has joined the cast in a role that remains under wraps. Marvel and Sony have yet to reveal details about her character.

More details about the film

Beyond being another Spider-Man adventure, this film is expected to play an important role in shaping the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in six languages across India — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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