Top 9 new movies to stream this week (Aug 8-15) on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, and more

After enjoying Guardians of the Galaxy and the Mario movie last week, there's more fun online. Spider-Man fans, you can now see Across the Spider-Verse at home. Also, check out Wes Anderson's cool film on Peacock, plus romance on Prime Video and Hulu. A significant documentary's up for rent, and Gal Gadot stars in a big Netflix movie. Here's this week's streaming highlights!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Digital)

Release Date: 08 August

© Sony Pictures Animation

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) returns after his first movie in 'Into the Spider-Verse.' This new part shifts from theaters to online. It ponders what comes next when you realize your world is just a small piece of the whole. With Christopher Miller and Phil Lord in charge, they handle the multiverse well.

The YouTube Effect (Digital)

Release Date: 08 August

Alex Winter, the director known for being Bill S. Preston Esq. in Bill & Ted movies, has made a new documentary. It's called The YouTube Effect. This film talks about how YouTube can be used in really bad ways, like spreading false information.

Squaring the Circle (Digital)

Release Date: 08 August

The documentary called Squaring the Circle talks about famous musicians like Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant. They discuss how the album covers (which they call 'squares') played a big role in their music ('circles'). Critics liked how much care and attention was put into something many people don't usually think about.

The Last Rider (Digital)

Release Date: 08 August

The famous Tour de France race has finished, and this is a great moment to learn about cyclist Greg LeMond's incredible life. He's the only American who has ever won this big race. LeMond faced a tough challenge when he got seriously hurt, but he didn't give up.

Enys Men (Hulu)

Release Date: 09 August

During the Covid-19 lockdown, British filmmaker Mark Jenkin created a folk horror film called Enys Men. It's about a woman named Mary Woodvine who works with animals on a remote island.

Asteroid City (Peacock)

Release Date: 11 August

A place called Asteroid City, which looks old-fashioned, is hosting a party for young scientists. But then the kids noticed something much bigger than their projects. And at the same time, both the young scientists and the grown-ups around them are dealing with important moments in their lives.

Heart of Stone (Netflix)

Release Date: 11 August

Rachel Stone (played by Gal Gadot) is a spy who pretends to work for MI6 in Britain but is actually part of a bigger group called The Charter. Trouble starts when something important called The Heart is stolen. This puts her in a really tough spot, and she has to work hard to make people trust her again.

Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)

Release Date: 11 August

"The film follows an American President's son and a British royal as main characters. At first, the two countries don't get along. Then, something dramatic happens at a fancy event with the British royals, making things worse globally. The movie explores how this affects their relationship and the world."

Beautiful Disaster (Hulu)

Release Date: 11 August

Here's another romantic story. Abby (played by Virginia Gardner) is a new college student who meets a tough guy named Travis (played by Dylan Sprouse). She knows he's the kind of exciting person she's attracted to, but she also knows he could hurt her emotionally. Travis lives two lives – he's a student during the day and a secret boxer at night.

