Tuesday Trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lola Petticrew's mother-daughter duo stars in devastating A24 fairytale

It won't be the first time that A24 will get international audiences sobbing with a heartfelt mother-daughter bond. The studio that brought cinemagoers hits like Lady Bird, Moonlight, Eighth Grade, Hereditary and more, has released the first Tuesday trailer. As the debuting director, writer Daina O Pusic helms the upcoming profoundly meaningful film about family, love and loss. Sparking the project with a light unlike another, the Veep actress will be leading the movie as a loving mother coming to terms with the inevitable anguish awaiting her at the end of the tunnel. Julia Louis Dreyfus in the first Tuesday trailer.(A24)

The first trailer of the 2024 A24 movie beautifully captures the devastating blow that Julia Louis Dreyfus' character must bear. Lola Petticrew stars as the titular protagonist of the drama film. As Tuesday, Petticrew plays the terminally ill daughter of Julia's character. The recently released trailer's scenes depict a deep bond between the two as they initially engage in lighthearted banter about dating.

Watch the Tuesday trailer

Thereafter, Dreyfus' fears manifest themselves into a talking bird, embodying Death itself. On being confronted by the fantastical creature, the mother is left with no choice but to come to terms with the bitter truth and make peace with her daughter's impending farewell. Each passing day hurts a bit more, and in every other familial relationship near her, her love for Tuesday is further reflected unfathomably.

The You Hurt My Feelings actress movingly portrays the heart-wrenching experience of being torn apart from the one love that defines her existence. Simultaneously, she must also resiliently seal a promise to be okay with the present and uncertain future ahead.

More about the Tuesday movie

Director Daina O Pusic is a London-based filmmaker, who is best known for her short films The Beast and Rhonna & Donna. Tuesday premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival in September 2023, and it's expected to roll out for the audiences in Summer 2024. In addition to A24, Wild Swim Films' Ivana MacKinnon, Gingerbread Pictures' Helen Gladders and Record Player Films' Oliver Roskill have come together to produce the movie.

As far as the cast goes, Arinze Kene takes charge as the formidable, yet merciful voice of Death alongside the aforementioned duo. Moreover, one may have even spotted Lola Petticrew in movies like Dating Amber and A Bump Along the Way. Whereas, Julia Louis Dreyfus has also consolidated her filmography by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.