Uncharted box office: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg-starrer crosses $100 million worldwide on opening weekend

Tom Holland's films are minting money at the box office. After his previous release Spider-Man: No Way Home became the most successful film in the pandemic era, his latest film Uncharted, which also stars Mark Wahlberg has started strong as well.

The film, which released on Friday, February 18, has already crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office in its first weekend, as per international reports. Given that this is a long weekend in the US (Presidents Day holiday falls on Monday), the film is projected to finish with $139 million in the bank.

As per a report in Deadline, Uncharted earned $51 million over the weekend in the US, along with $55.4 million overseas, giving it a total gross of $106.4 million. Projections by trade analysts show that the movie will gross $88 million by the end of the long weekend in the overseas market, taking its total gross over the long weekend to $139 million.

These numbers do not include China, one of the biggest overseas markets for Hollywood films. Uncharted does not hit the screens in the country till March 14. Experts indicate that the Chinese release will further boost the film's overall numbers next month.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film has done far more business than expected thanks to younger men, the demographic most likely to go to the movies despite the pandemic. Data shows that more than 60% of ticket buyers of the film were male, while 71% of the audience was 35 and under.

Uncharted is based on the successful video game series Naughty Dog and has been directed by Ruben Fleischer. However, the film has been targeted at a non-gaming, family audience. The film stars Tom as Nathan Drake, an adventurer and Mark as his mentor Victor Sullivan. The film also features Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles.

The film's success is despite lukewarm critical reactions. Prior to the film's release, director Rubin expressed his desire to direct a sequel but noted any sequel was dependent on the financial success of the first film.

