Veteran French actor Nathalie Baye, known for Catch Me If You Can and Downton Abbey, dies at 77 due to dementia

French actor Nathalie Baye, known for her work in films such as Catch Me If You Can and Downton Abbey: A New Era, has passed away at the age of 77. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she died on Friday at her Paris residence due to complications arising from Lewy body dementia.

French actor Nathalie Baye passes away at 77

Nathalie Baye, Star of Catch Me If You Can, dies at 77 in Paris residence. (Instagram)

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Lewy body dementia is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder marked by abnormal protein deposits in the brain, which can lead to issues with memory, movement, and behaviour, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Following the news of her demise, tributes began pouring in from across the world. French President Emmanuel Macron also honoured the late actor, writing, “We loved Nathalie Baye so much. She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema, from François Truffaut to Tonie Marshall. An actress with whom we loved, dreamed and grew up. We think of her family and her loved ones.”

Early life and rise in French cinema

Born on July 6, 1948, in Mainneville, Normandy, Nathalie Baye trained at the Conservatoire national supérieur d’art dramatique in Paris before starting her film career in the early 1970s.

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to become one of the prominent faces of French cinema, working with acclaimed directors such as François Truffaut in Day for Night and Jean-Luc Godard in Every Man for Himself. Her other notable French films include The Return of Martin Guerre and Vénus Beauté Institute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to become one of the prominent faces of French cinema, working with acclaimed directors such as François Truffaut in Day for Night and Jean-Luc Godard in Every Man for Himself. Her other notable French films include The Return of Martin Guerre and Vénus Beauté Institute. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Baye also earned international recognition for her role in Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can, where she played Leonardo DiCaprio’s mother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baye also earned international recognition for her role in Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can, where she played Leonardo DiCaprio’s mother. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of her final appearances on screen was in Downton Abbey: A New Era, where she shared screen space with Maggie Smith. Personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of her final appearances on screen was in Downton Abbey: A New Era, where she shared screen space with Maggie Smith. Personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beyond her awards and critical acclaim, those who worked with Nathalie Baye often remembered her for her authenticity and calm, unwavering commitment to her craft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond her awards and critical acclaim, those who worked with Nathalie Baye often remembered her for her authenticity and calm, unwavering commitment to her craft. {{/usCountry}}

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Her personal life was also deeply connected to the world of arts and cinema.

She shared her daughter, Laura Smet, with late singer Johnny Hallyday, and the two even collaborated professionally on occasion—adding a personal and emotional layer to her artistic journey.

dementia Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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