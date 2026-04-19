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Veteran French actor Nathalie Baye, known for Catch Me If You Can and Downton Abbey, dies at 77 due to dementia

Veteran French actor Nathalie Baye, known for Catch Me If You Can and Downton Abbey, has died at 77 due to complications from dementia.

Apr 19, 2026 08:02 pm IST
Written by Akanksha Agnihotri
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French actor Nathalie Baye, known for her work in films such as Catch Me If You Can and Downton Abbey: A New Era, has passed away at the age of 77. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she died on Friday at her Paris residence due to complications arising from Lewy body dementia.

French actor Nathalie Baye passes away at 77

Nathalie Baye, Star of Catch Me If You Can, dies at 77 in Paris residence. (Instagram)

Lewy body dementia is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder marked by abnormal protein deposits in the brain, which can lead to issues with memory, movement, and behaviour, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Following the news of her demise, tributes began pouring in from across the world. French President Emmanuel Macron also honoured the late actor, writing, “We loved Nathalie Baye so much. She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema, from François Truffaut to Tonie Marshall. An actress with whom we loved, dreamed and grew up. We think of her family and her loved ones.”

Early life and rise in French cinema

Born on July 6, 1948, in Mainneville, Normandy, Nathalie Baye trained at the Conservatoire national supérieur d’art dramatique in Paris before starting her film career in the early 1970s.

Her personal life was also deeply connected to the world of arts and cinema.

She shared her daughter, Laura Smet, with late singer Johnny Hallyday, and the two even collaborated professionally on occasion—adding a personal and emotional layer to her artistic journey.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Veteran French actor Nathalie Baye, known for Catch Me If You Can and Downton Abbey, dies at 77 due to dementia
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