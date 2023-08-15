Watch: Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis opens up on dealing with the actor's ‘dementia’ and her care partner role

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis has given fans an idea of the Hollywood star's ongoing struggle with dementia. In an emotional update on Instagram, Emma talked about how her husband's health condition affects her life while she acts as a "care partner" to him. She highlighted that she tries her best to be a good "care partner" to Bruce amid his deteriorating health.

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis(Getty Images)

In an emotional video on Instagram, Emma candidly said "I'm not good". She captioned her video message as: "This is a care partner PSA. My message is simple. When we are not looking after ourselves, we are no good to the people we love who we want to show up for and take care of."

“I know it looks like I’m out living my best life - I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can,” said Emma.

“I do that for myself. I do that for our two children. And Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way. So I don’t want it to be misconstrued,” she added.

Bruce's health issue

Bruce has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD), which the National Institute on Aging describes as “the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain”. It is a progressive brain disease which causes parts of the brain to deteriorate over time. Emma has informed that Bruce's condition is “not treatable” and “has progressed”.

Coping up with Bruce's health condition

In the video, Emma highlighted that she tries to put the best foot forward for the sake of herself and her family.

“I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and of my family. When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love. So it’s really important,” continued Emma in her video message.

Emma talked about the importance of self-care while caring for anyone. Sharing how she is coping up with the challenge of helping Bruce amid his health issues, Emma said "it's a conscious effort and it doesn't come to me easily but I am just doing the best that I can. Always".

Through her post, Emma also thanked the fans for their emotional and mental support. She requested similar "care partners" like herself to send photos and emphasised the need to "sort of break up our thinking, which can feel[for me] very much like 'doom and gloom'".

Emma and Bruce share two daughters: Mabel Ray Willis, 11, and Evelyn Penn Willis, nine.