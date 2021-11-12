'We have always known this': Jennifer Aniston reacts to Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive title

Emmy-winning actor Jennifer Aniston recently reacted to her Wanderlust co-star Paul Rudd getting the Sexiest Man Alive 2021 title.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jennifer shared a video of People magazine's announcement about Paul being the 2021's Sexiest Man Alive and wrote, "This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive honour. (Instagram)

The Friends alum also shared a still of them cuddling in their 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection and wrote, "You don't age, which is weird, but we still love you."

Apart from The Object of My Affection, the duo has shared screen space in the 2012 film Wanderlust and in the com sitcom Friends, where Paul played the role of Mike Hannigan in the last two seasons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Ryan Reynolds says Sexiest Man Alive honour will be ‘wasted’ on shy Paul Rudd, advises him to sow his 'wild oats'

The two were rumoured to be in a relationship in 1998 while working together for The Object of My Affection.

For the unversed, apart from Jennifer, Paul's several friends including actor Ryan Reynolds also commented on the Ant-Man actor's achievement. Actor Seth Rogen, who costarred with Paul in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, applauded the actor on Twitter and said, "No arguments here." Drew Barrymore shared a similar reaction, commenting on PEOPLE's Instagram post and said, "Great choice in Paul Rudd."

Paul currently stars in the Apple TV Plus series The Shrink Next Door, which premiered on November 12. He is also looking forward to the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Apart from this, he is also filming his next Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is scheduled for release in 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}