Writers and actors unite! What WGA and SAG-AFTRA united strike means for your favourite TV shows and movies?

The entertainment industry is facing a double blow as the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike is now accompanied by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike. Both groups are seeking better pay and protections as streaming continues to reshape the landscape of entertainment. This marks the first time since 1960 that writers and actors have gone on strike simultaneously, bringing the industry to a standstill.

Here's what the WGA and SAG-AFTRA united strike will mean for your favourite TV hows and movies.

Ghost town Hollywood: Impact on TV shows and movies

The combined strike of writers and actors would render Hollywood a ghost town. While reality TV, animation (excluding voice actors), and some talk shows may continue production, most scripted content would be affected. TV shows scheduled to return later this year and next, as well as upcoming films, would face delays.

The fall broadcast TV schedule, already relying heavily on reality TV and reruns, would be further affected. Streaming services would eventually run out of new scripted series to premiere, reshuffling release calendars. Actors' absence from promotional activities and talk shows would further disrupt the industry landscape.

The WGA strike has already caused widespread disruptions, with most film and TV production in major cities coming to a halt. Now, with SAG-AFTRA joining the picket lines, even projects that were continuing with completed scripts will be forced to shut down.

Highly anticipated series like House of the Dragon and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will likely face filming delays. Additionally, actors participating in the strike are prohibited from engaging in promotional activities, impacting premieres and red carpet events.

Movies like Gladiator 2 and Mortal Kombat 2 have prepared for halt in filming.

Prepare for a lackluster showbiz extravaganza as premieres, such as the highly anticipated Disney's Haunted Mansion, will lose their star-studded charm. Even the much anticipated Barbie premier will not be in jeopardy.

The red carpet will be devoid of A-list glamour, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts yearning for the glitz and glamor that once adorned these prestigious events.

Emmys under threat, awards ceremonies rescheduled

The SAG-AFTRA strike's timing poses a significant challenge to upcoming awards shows. With the lack of famous faces attending due to the strike, the Emmys may have to be postponed from September to January to ensure a star-studded event. This disruption further highlights the impact of the strike on the industry's most prestigious gatherings.

Studios play hardball, negotiations stall

Negotiations between the unions and studios have reached an impasse, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) showing no interest in meeting with Writers Guild representatives until late October. Anonymous sources suggest that the studios aim to prolong the strike, potentially causing union members to face financial hardships and risk losing their homes. However, the AMPTP denies these allegations.

As the strike continues, the fate of favorite TV shows and movies hangs in the balance. With negotiations at a standstill and tensions escalating, Hollywood braces for the long-lasting impact of the combined WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.