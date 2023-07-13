Showdown in Hollywood! WGA strike sparks accusations of forced homelessness, studios respond

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has denied accusations that it is intentionally delaying negotiations with the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) in hopes that members will run out of money and lose their homes. Responding to reports, an AMPTP spokesperson emphasized their commitment to reaching a deal and getting the industry back to work, stating that the anonymous sources do not represent their organization or member companies. Striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers picket outside Paramount Studios on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

Negotiations stalled since May 1

The writer's strike, the first in over 15 years, began on May 1 when negotiations broke down between the WGA and AMPTP. The WGA's demands include an updated contract that reflects the evolving media landscape, particularly the rise of streaming platforms and shorter seasons. They seek fair pay that recognizes the value of writers' contributions to company success and ensures the sustainability of the profession.

AMPTP's offer deemed insufficient by WGA

While the AMPTP claimed to have presented a comprehensive package proposal with generous compensation increases and improvements in streaming residuals, the WGA deemed it insufficient. The primary areas of contention are "mandatory staffing" and "duration of employment," which would require companies to employ a specific number of writers for a specified period, regardless of necessity.

SAG-AFTRA poised to join WGA on picket lines

As the WGA strike continues, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is prepared to join the picket lines. Dissatisfied with the AMPTP's failure to compromise on contract deals, SAG-AFTRA initially planned to strike after the expiration of their contract on June 30. However, an extension was agreed upon, set to expire on Thursday, July 13.

Productions delayed and awards shows impacted

The ongoing strike has already caused delays and shutdowns of various productions across the country. Additionally, awards shows and late-night programming have been affected. If actors join the strike, all remaining scripted series still in production would be forced to shut down immediately, exacerbating the impact on the industry.

As negotiations and tensions continue to escalate between the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, and the AMPTP, the future of Hollywood productions hangs in the balance. The stakes are high for writers and actors alike as they fight for fair compensation, industry sustainability, and a stake in the rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.