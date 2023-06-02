Kim Kardashian crosses WGA picket line in a controversial move to film 'American Horror Story' amid writers' protest

Kim Kardashian finds herself at the center of controversy after crossing the Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket line during the ongoing writers' strike in New York City. The reality TV star's decision to film for the upcoming season of "American Horror Story" despite the strike has drawn criticism and sparked outrage among WGA members. US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York.(AFP)

While other prominent celebrities and talk show hosts stood in solidarity with the striking writers, Kardashian chose a different path. Onlookers were quick to condemn her actions as she brazenly crossed the picket line, drawing the ire of WGA members.

Playwright and former "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" showrunner Warren Leight took to Twitter to express his disappointment, revealing that Kardashian completely disregarded the struggles faced by WGA members. In his tweet, Leight shared the incident, stating, "Sad to report that Kim Kardashian crossed our midtown picket line today. Ushered past us into a freight elevator in her chauffeured Escalade. Writers aren't keeping up, but Kim Krossed Our Line."

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Leight shed more light on the incident. He explained that "American Horror Story" was filming in midtown when the picket line was set up. Kardashian, however, was driven past the picketers and into a waiting freight elevator, while building security guards wore bulletproof vests, an unnecessary precaution according to Leight.

Witnesses described how Kardashian tried to remain incognito, hiding behind heavily tinted windows as she made her way onto the set. Leight pointed out that the picketers were aware of her call time, and the significant security presence and the confirmation from the set confirmed that it was indeed Kardashian.

Leight criticized Kardashian for not acknowledging the picket line, emphasizing that other working actors have shown support or agonized over crossing the line due to contractual obligations. He argued that Kardashian had the option to opt out of filming her episode or express her discomfort to the producers, but she chose to cross the picket line, which will now become part of her public image.

The writers' strike seeks to address critical issues such as fair compensation, better healthcare benefits, and higher wages for writers, particularly from streaming platforms. By crossing the picket line, Kardashian has drawn the ire of WGA members and ignited a heated debate about her commitment to supporting the rights and demands of writers in the industry.