What time will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchange vows? Timeline of their grand MSG wedding

The countdown clock is ticking down to zero. With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported Madison Square Garden wedding just a day away, the finer details of their big day are finally coming into focus, from when the first guests will walk through the doors, to the exact moment the couple are expected to say “I do”. Here is everything we know.

What time will the ceremony happen?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to exchange vows at Madison Square Garden on July 3. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per Page Six, the wedding day will last over 10 hours. Guests will start arriving at 3:30pm, with cocktail hour beginning at 4pm on the sixth-floor concourse. The ceremony will then start at 5:30pm on the arena floor. The arena floor is reportedly being turned into a fairy-tale garden complete with a castle. The reception will kick off at 6:30pm and is expected to end at 2am.

Over 1,000 guests are expected at the wedding on Friday, July 3.

The wedding will be preceded by a rehearsal dinner for around 100 guests at MSG's Infosys Theater on Thursday night, from 6pm to 10:30pm ET. A source told Page Six that rehearsal dinner guests will arrive through the 4 Penn entrance at Infosys Theater, which holds over 5,000 seats and is a secure location that will help avoid attention from paparazzi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Streets around the venue have also been blocked off, making it hard for photographers to get pictures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Streets around the venue have also been blocked off, making it hard for photographers to get pictures. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Inside Travis Kelce’s fake Taylor Swift ‘breakup contract’: The untold mystery behind the leak

How Madison Square Garden is being prepared for the wedding

According to Page Six, preparations are already underway at Madison Square Garden. Boxes marked "Garden Party" have been delivered, and workers have been decorating the arena with fabric hanging from the ceiling. A red carpet was also briefly placed at the entrance before being removed. The couple also filed a permit asking for street closures around the Garden from July 2 to July 4, along with a request for a public tent to be set up outside the venue.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Page Six also reported that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw will perform at the wedding and that Swift is expected to have multiple outfit changes during the event.

The A-list guest list reportedly includes Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and more.

Also Read: Who is Thylane Blondeau? 5 things to know about 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' amid buzz around Paris wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate $26 million ahead of wedding

According to reports, Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to 20 charities across the US before their wedding celebrations. The donations went to organizations in places that are important to the couple, including Los Angeles, Nashville, Reading, Pennsylvania, Kansas City, Cleveland and New York, as well as national charities such as Feeding America National, ASPCA National, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library National and Grammy In The Schools National.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}