Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Fairytale decor, million dollar budget; Here's all you need to know!

American pop star Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce’s wedding is expected one of the most celebrated events in the US. Ahead of the wedding, preparations have started in Madison Square Garden, taking the excitement amongst fans notches higher. Two events will be hosted at the venue including a rehearsal dinner on Thursday and wedding celebration on July 3. Here’s a lowdown on the big, dreamy wedding!

The fairytale wedding in a castle! Taylor Swift’s Love Story will be celebrated in reportedly a build up castle! According to TMZ, the couple is building a castle like structure inside Madison square. The July 3 wedding is expected to have grand props as crews were seen unloading giant , scenic pieces labeled, “Garden Party Scene 1” and spray-painted “GP” outside the venue.

Also Read| Taylor Swift reportedly invites Knicks championship starters to wedding; inside her years-long bond with the franchise

The NDA clause According to multiple reports, guests have been told to sign electronic Non Disclosure Certificate (NDA) to respect the couple’s privacy. Every invite sent out has been watermarked to keep it from getting leaked.

The National Guard buzz A video circulating online sparked speculation after National Guard personnel were reportedly seen outside Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York, days ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding festivities. According to TMZ, “tons of National Guard members showed up to MSG on Tuesday night,” with streets around the venue reportedly being closed off as preparations intensified. However, a representative for the National Guard clarified that the personnel presence is part of routine operations in New York City. The spokesperson stated that the agency has “1,000 members operating in NYC on a daily basis” and that troops are routinely dispatched to locations such as Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal. The representative further emphasized that this deployment is “NOT connected to Taylor’s wedding,” according to TMZ.

The big fat Taylor-Travis wedding There is a lot of curiosity about the kind of moolah being spent to make this dreamy, fairytale themed wedding! While no has given out a confirmed number, the couple is expected to doll out $15 million to $20 million as part of the festivities, estimating the huge set up and a guest list of almost 1000 people, according to luxury wedding planners, reported CNN Business.