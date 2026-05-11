When is The Roast of Kevin Hart? Lineup, Netflix release date, time, host, other details

Kevin Hart is set to become the latest celebrity target in Netflix’s expanding lineup of live comedy spectacles as The Roast of Kevin Hart streams live on Sunday, May 10, during Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2026. The event has already generated major online buzz with Hart himself actively promoting the event online.

Shane Gillis will host the no-holds-barred roast of Kevin Hart featuring various comedians. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman(REUTERS)

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In a recent Instagram post, the comedian invoked late comic legend Bernie Mac while challenging the roasters ahead of the live special. “I ain’t scared of you MOTHAFUCKA’S… BRING IT!!!!!!!!” Hart wrote while encouraging fans to tune in to the Netflix event.

Read more: Kevin Hart’s brutal message ahead of roast: ‘I ain’t scared of you…'

Where is the roast happening and what time can you watch The Roast of Kevin Hart?

The Kia Forum in Los Angeles will host the Roast of Kevin Hart.

According to Netflix Tudum, the roast, which is a part of the Netflix is a Joke Fest, will stream live globally on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} Netflix is a Joke Fest is a week-long event that takes place from May 4–10 and is organized by Netflix and Live Nation. More than 350 events are held in Los Angeles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netflix is a Joke Fest is a week-long event that takes place from May 4–10 and is organized by Netflix and Live Nation. More than 350 events are held in Los Angeles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: How many kids does Kevin Hart have? Inside the comedian’s family life Who is in the lineup for The Roast of Kevin Hart? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: How many kids does Kevin Hart have? Inside the comedian’s family life Who is in the lineup for The Roast of Kevin Hart? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Netflix has kept parts of the guest list under wraps to preserve surprise appearances. However, the website has stated that several comedians and celebrity personalities are expected to participate in the “no-holds-barred” roast format. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netflix has kept parts of the guest list under wraps to preserve surprise appearances. However, the website has stated that several comedians and celebrity personalities are expected to participate in the “no-holds-barred” roast format. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of right now, we have learned that Hart and Shane Gillis will be present because he is hosting. Other than that, nothing is known about the roster, but "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross hinted that "revenge" would be the night's theme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of right now, we have learned that Hart and Shane Gillis will be present because he is hosting. Other than that, nothing is known about the roster, but "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross hinted that "revenge" would be the night's theme. {{/usCountry}}

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Michael Che of Saturday Night Live and Tony Hinchcliffe of Kill Tony will be among the roasters, according to earlier reports from The Insneider.

According to Netflix Tudum, it's safe to assume that the comedians participating in the event will enjoy the chance to retaliate against Hart in a “no-holds-barred” verbal sparring match, given his history of aggressively mocking his contemporaries.

Who is hosting The Roast of Kevin Hart?

Shane Gillis, a fellow comedian who has experience balancing humor and brutality, will present The Roast. This live comedy event is expected to be a full-fledged cultural event full of scathing jokes.

American stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster Shane Michael Gillis was born in December 1987.

In 2012, Gillis began doing comedic performances. In 2016, he and fellow stand-up comedian Matt McCusker started co-hosting Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast, which, as of 2024, has the most subscribers on Patreon.

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For Gillis, 2019 was a breakthrough year; in July, he was chosen as one of the "New Faces" at the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal, and in September, he was revealed as a new cast member on NBC's sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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