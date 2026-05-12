Who is Chelsea Handler? Inside her dating history, from 50 Cent to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler is back in the spotlight after Netflix's live comedy special The Roast of Kevin Hart. She appeared as as one of the celebrity roasters at the event, which streamed live on Sunday on Netflix. Shortly after the show, social media users began circulating older interviews in which Handler acknowledged attending a dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion years before his 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Who is Chelsea Handler?

A look at Chelsea Handler's career and her famous exes. (REUTERS)

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Chelsea Handler is a comedian, actress, talk show host and New York Times bestselling author, per US Magazine. Born in Livingston, New Jersey in 1975, she grew up as the youngest of six children in a family with a Mormon mother, Rita who was born in Germany and an American-born Jewish father, Seymour Handler, as per IMDb. She moved to Los Angeles at age 19 and began her career in comedy two years later.

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{{^usCountry}} Handler got her first big break as a prankster on the Oxygen TV show Girls Behaving Badly in 2002, per IMDb. She then moved to the E! network in 2006 and from 2007 to 2014 she hosted the hugely popular late-night talk show Chelsea Lately, where she shared her sharp and no-holds-barred take on Hollywood celebrities, per US Magazine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Handler got her first big break as a prankster on the Oxygen TV show Girls Behaving Badly in 2002, per IMDb. She then moved to the E! network in 2006 and from 2007 to 2014 she hosted the hugely popular late-night talk show Chelsea Lately, where she shared her sharp and no-holds-barred take on Hollywood celebrities, per US Magazine. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond television, Handler has self-produced shows including Chelsea Does and Chelsea Handler: Evolution. She has also become increasingly involved in social and political activism over the years, per The List. As an author, Handler has had major success. Her books include My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands, Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea, Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang, and Life Will Be the Death of Me: ...and You Too! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond television, Handler has self-produced shows including Chelsea Does and Chelsea Handler: Evolution. She has also become increasingly involved in social and political activism over the years, per The List. As an author, Handler has had major success. Her books include My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands, Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea, Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang, and Life Will Be the Death of Me: ...and You Too! {{/usCountry}}

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Chelsea’s dating history

Handler has never married and it does not appear she is currently in a serious relationship. Over the years, she has been in several notable relationships:

Ted Harbert - CEO of Comcast Entertainment Group. The two dated from 2006 until early 2010, as per Distractify.

Dave Salmoni - Animal Planet star. Handler dated Salmoni for several months shortly after her split with Harbert, but the relationship ended fairly quickly.

50 Cent - Handler also dated the rapper.

Andre Balazs - Handler had an on-again, off-again relationship with the hotelier that eventually ended for good in 2013, per Distractify.

Jo Koy - Handler was also linked to the comedian in 2021 but the two announced their split in 2022.

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For a long time, Handler was openly against the idea of getting married. But over time, her views shifted. "I never understood why people would want to get married. To me, marriage always encompassed a huge wedding and a huge reception and a commitment lumped together. But I realize now that you can be committed to someone without that commercialization and all that nonsense," Handler told People in 2016 as per The List.

But then in 2019 she said, "I have a pretty good life, so I'm happy if I don't have a relationship. But I'd love to find somebody to love,” according to Fox News as cited by The List.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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