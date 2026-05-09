George Clooney’s 65th birthday: Amal Clooney turns heads in daring runway look

George Clooney marked his 65th birthday in style, celebrating with wife Amal Clooney on the French coast and it was Amal who stole the spotlight in a showstopping designer look. George Clooney celebrated his 65th birthday as Amal Clooney turned heads in a bold outfit. (REUTERS)

George, who turned 65 on Wednesday, May 6, and Amal who is 48 were photographed stepping off a boat in St Tropez in France on Thursday, May 7 as they enjoyed lunch with friends, according to People.

The couple, who have been together for more than 11 years primarily live in France. Their whole family including their 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella obtained French citizenship in December 2025, as per reports.

Amal's bold look Amal arrived in a head-to-toe look straight from Pucci's spring/summer 2026 runway, according to Page Six.

Her sleeveless top was covered in red, orange and black paillettes, paired with a black micro-miniskirt with two front slits. She completed the look with matching flat black boots featuring a coordinated top trim and all part of the full runway ensemble.

George, meanwhile, kept things relaxed in casual khaki pants, a black polo shirt, tan loafers and a matching belt.

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