The Devil Wears Prada threequel? Part 2 director drops bombshell hint: 'I'd love it'

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has only been in theaters for two weeks, but fans are already wondering if Miranda Priestly could return for a third movie. Director David Frankel told Variety that he is not completely ruling out another sequel, especially as the film continues to perform strongly at the box office. The Devil Wears Prada 3 may already be in the works as director David Frankel gives hint. (HT_PRINT)

The sequel is already a hit The Devil Wears Prada 2 has grossed $300 million at the global box office in its first two weeks, according to Variety. The original 2006 film made $326 million in total, so the sequel is already on a strong trajectory. The film brings back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci and ends on a note that leaves the door open for more.

What the director said about a third film? Frankel told Variety he had previously sworn off a sequel after the first film, which makes his current position all the more telling. "I said, 'Never again,' and here we are," he said with a laugh. "So, I certainly would never say, 'Never again,' again."

He added that if the opportunity came up, he would welcome it. "If there was an opportunity to revisit the characters and to share a few months with these wonderful actors again, obviously, I'd love it," Frankel told Variety.

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What a third film would look like? The sequel ends with Miranda, Andy and Nigel securing Runway's future with the help of investor Sasha Barnes, played by Lucy Liu. After her failed coup, Emily is set up for a redemption arc at Coach. So, there is a lot of scope for the next film.

On the question of bringing back Adrien Grenier's Nate in the sequel, Frankel said the team debated it but could not make it work. "We debated, and we couldn't find a really satisfying way to integrate him into the story. And we didn't want to just do a run-in, so in the end, he didn't make the script," he told Variety. He added that he has "great affection" for Grenier and praised his Starbucks commercials as "genius and hilarious and so wonderfully self-deprecating."

The sequel also introduced a strong new generation of actors who could potentially return. "There are very, very funny people in this movie. Justin Theroux is hilarious. B.J. Novak is hilarious. Caleb Hearon is hilarious. Simone Ashley, in little moments, steals every scene. Helen J. Shen is brilliant. So, it's just nice to bring in a new generation of actors and let them play," Frankel said.

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What makes The Devil Wears Parada 2 different Frankel told Variety that one of the biggest changes in the sequel was getting to show a different, more human side of Miranda. Unlike the first film, which was told largely from Andy's perspective, the sequel follows both Andy and Miranda as co-protagonists. "It's also just fun to see her take off the glasses and pour herself a glass of rose and spill some tea," Frankel told Variety.

“If the movie was just her being the ice queen and the demanding boss for two hours, it would be fun, but it wouldn’t be illuminating,” he added.

Anne Hathaway described the experience of making the sequel with an analogy that Frankel said captured it perfectly. "We were getting the band back together for a new album and going on tour and playing the new songs, but the audience also wants to hear the old hits. So, it's a little bit of sprinkling in the old hits with the new stuff," Hathaway said, as quoted by Frankel in Variety.

And one of the most talked-about new lines in the film belongs to Emily. "The one that I've already heard a bunch of times is Emily's line, 'May the bridges I burn light my way,' which made me fall down laughing the first time," Frankel said.