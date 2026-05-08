Did Meryl Streep have to fight for her fashion picks in The Devil Wears Prada 2? Costume designer reveals which piece

The Devil Wears Prada 2 proves that sometimes even someone as intimidating as Miranda Priestly has to battle suits and bureaucracy determined to slash budgets and undervalue art. As it turns out, Meryl Streep found herself facing a surprisingly similar struggle while filming the highly anticipated sequel.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci together in a scene in The Devil Wears Prada 2.(HT_PRINT)

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Also Read | Anne Hathaway reveals her favourite outfit in The Devil Wears Prada 2 did not make the final cut: Here's a look

Molly Rogers, the costume designer behind the standout fashion in the sequel, revealed during a panel discussion at Fashionphile’s headquarters in New York City that Meryl Streep had to defend some of her sartorial choices amid behind-the-scenes clashes within the wardrobe department. According to Rogers, there was one particular outfit that became Streep’s personal favourite – and one she reportedly fought hard to keep in the film.

The piece Meryl Streep fought to keep in the film

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{{^usCountry}} According to Rogers, the controversial piece in question was a tasseled jacket by Dries Van Noten – an intricately crafted statement piece that required the perfect scene to truly shine. She revealed that the studio was hesitant about featuring the bold look, recalling, “The tassel jacket needed the right scene, it couldn’t just show up. The studio was afraid of that jacket – they tried to kill it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Rogers, the controversial piece in question was a tasseled jacket by Dries Van Noten – an intricately crafted statement piece that required the perfect scene to truly shine. She revealed that the studio was hesitant about featuring the bold look, recalling, “The tassel jacket needed the right scene, it couldn’t just show up. The studio was afraid of that jacket – they tried to kill it.” {{/usCountry}}

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The costume designer recalled hearing the growing buzz around the outfit and going straight to Streep on the day of the shoot to inform her that studio representatives were considering scrapping the look altogether. However, true to her commanding on-screen persona, Meryl reportedly cut her off mid-sentence and confidently declared, “We’ll see about that.”

The rest, as they say, was fashion history! The striking ensemble ultimately stayed in the film and quickly went on to become a fan favourite.

More than just a couture piece

Rogers also revealed that the piece was far more than just a visual spectacle – it carried deep symbolic meaning within the film. The richly embellished jacket, adorned with intricate braided embroidery and cascading purple, green, pink, and blue tassels, was layered over a high-collared purple blouse to make a bold statement about the scene’s central theme: art versus commerce.

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She explained that the outfit appears in a pivotal scene where Priestly is unexpectedly pulled into a meeting with business executives brought in by BJ Novak’s character, Jay Ravitz, who is determined to slash costs at Runway magazine. Surrounded by a table full of corporate suits, Miranda visually stands apart as a striking embodiment of creativity and artistic expression. Describing the symbolism behind the moment, Molly Rogers said, “Miranda is up against a lot of suits. It’s art vs. commerce.”

More fashion controversies in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Set two decades after the original, The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Andy Sachs as an award-winning investigative journalist in New York City. When her entire newsroom is suddenly laid off, she is hired back in Runway magazine, bringing her back to the fold. This reunites her with her former boss Miranda Priestly after 20 years.

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Unlike Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway was not quite as fortunate when it came to sartorial favourites. The 43-year-old actor revealed to People that her favourite look from the sequel ultimately never made it into the final cut. The ensemble featured an oversized Phoebe Philo T-shirt with a dramatic ankle-length train, styled with baggy Nili Lotan trousers and white Prada kitten heels. Hathaway shared that director David Frankel informed her about the scene being cut before she had even watched the film herself.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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