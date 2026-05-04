The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office: Meryl Streep film dethrones Michael, recovers budget in 24 hours; mints $233 million

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has taken a strong start at the global box office, crossing the $200-million mark in its opening weekend itself, and becoming profitable in just 24 hours. The Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway-starrer has also dethroned Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, at the North American box office. The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office update On Sunday, international media analytics company Comscore reported that the film earned $77 million at the North American box office in its first three days. While this figure is high, the report noted that the dramedy fell a bit short of projections for US box office numbers. However, it was enough to dethrone Michael from the top spot at the American box office.

The film's biggest success lay overseas, however. According to Variety, The Devil Wears Prada raked in an impressive $156 million overseas in its first weekend, taking its worldwide opening haul to $233 million. This is the second-biggest opening for a Hollywood film this year, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and ahead of Michael and Project Hail Mary.

In Italy, the world's fashion capital, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was the fourth highest opening in the country ever, according to Walt Disney Co., which released the movie. “Very few dramedies do this kind of business once, let alone a second time that’s bigger,” box-office analyst David Gross said in a blog post.

The film's release and success has also caused a resurgence in the streaming numbers of the 2006 original. Streaming viewership for The Devil Wears Prada was up more than 428% from March to April, according to the data firm Nielsen.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now profitable It took just 24 hours for the film to become profitable at the box office. According to reports, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is made on a budget of $100 million. On its first day, the film had crossed that number in global box office earnings. After accounting for entertainment tax, it still crossed that number by Saturday morning, turning a profit in just over a day. It should cross the lifetime run of part 1, which finished with $327 million worldwide.