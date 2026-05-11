Who is Vanesa McCaskell? 'Price Is Right' contestant wins biggest single-game money prize in show's history

Retired veteran, Vanesa McCaskell, has made television history after winning the largest single‑game cash and prize total ever on The Price Is Right. Her jaw‑dropping haul of $240,150 during a special Mother’s Day episode has viewers calling it as one of the most shocking moments in the show’s 54‑year run.

Who Vanesa McCaskell is and what she won

Vanesa McCaskell became the biggest single‑game money prize winner in The Price Is Right history.(UnSplash)

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Vanesa McCaskell is a retired military veteran and mother who took the stage on the CBS daytime game show for a themed Mother’s Day broadcast. She played The Lion’s Share, a BetMGM‑branded grocery‑price guessing game round. She started small with a $2,500 win. It was followed by a $25,000, two separate $100,000 prizes, and finally added a mother‑daughter trip to Morocco worth about $12,650.

A rep summarizing the win said, “Vanesa walked away with more than $240,000 in cash and prizes, which makes her the biggest pricing game winner in The Price Is Right daytime history.” A fan watching the clip said, “She’s a retired veteran, a mom, and now a quarter‑millionaire from one game; if that’s not a Cinderella story, nothing is.”

How she and fans are reacting to the win

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{{^usCountry}} Vanesa said, “From ‘Come on Down’ to playing The Lion’s Share, it all felt so surreal. A dream moment that only kept getting bigger. I was nervous, excited and everything at once. Winning over $200,000 is life changing.” She said she plans to “invest wisely, enjoy a little, and treat my mom to a special surprise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vanesa said, “From ‘Come on Down’ to playing The Lion’s Share, it all felt so surreal. A dream moment that only kept getting bigger. I was nervous, excited and everything at once. Winning over $200,000 is life changing.” She said she plans to “invest wisely, enjoy a little, and treat my mom to a special surprise.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Host Drew Carey called the moment unforgettable saying, “Just so you know, Vanesa, she won $240,150 in cash and prizes, which makes her the biggest pricing game winner in The Price Is Right daytime history. Congratulations.” Fans online have pointed out that she beat the previous single‑game record of $210,000 set in 2016, with one person writing, “She didn’t just win a game, she broke the show.” Another fan said, “If a Price Is Right contestant can walk away with that much in one day, then anyone can dream that big next time they hear ‘Come on down!’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Host Drew Carey called the moment unforgettable saying, “Just so you know, Vanesa, she won $240,150 in cash and prizes, which makes her the biggest pricing game winner in The Price Is Right daytime history. Congratulations.” Fans online have pointed out that she beat the previous single‑game record of $210,000 set in 2016, with one person writing, “She didn’t just win a game, she broke the show.” Another fan said, “If a Price Is Right contestant can walk away with that much in one day, then anyone can dream that big next time they hear ‘Come on down!’” {{/usCountry}}

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