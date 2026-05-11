...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Who is Vanesa McCaskell? 'Price Is Right' contestant wins biggest single-game money prize in show's history

Vanesa McCaskell became the biggest single‑game money prize winner in The Price Is Right history.

May 11, 2026 07:43 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
Advertisement

Retired veteran, Vanesa McCaskell, has made television history after winning the largest single‑game cash and prize total ever on The Price Is Right. Her jaw‑dropping haul of $240,150 during a special Mother’s Day episode has viewers calling it as one of the most shocking moments in the show’s 54‑year run.

Who Vanesa McCaskell is and what she won

Vanesa McCaskell became the biggest single‑game money prize winner in The Price Is Right history.(UnSplash)

Vanesa McCaskell is a retired military veteran and mother who took the stage on the CBS daytime game show for a themed Mother’s Day broadcast. She played The Lion’s Share, a BetMGM‑branded grocery‑price guessing game round. She started small with a $2,500 win. It was followed by a $25,000, two separate $100,000 prizes, and finally added a mother‑daughter trip to Morocco worth about $12,650.

A rep summarizing the win said, “Vanesa walked away with more than $240,000 in cash and prizes, which makes her the biggest pricing game winner in The Price Is Right daytime history.” A fan watching the clip said, “She’s a retired veteran, a mom, and now a quarter‑millionaire from one game; if that’s not a Cinderella story, nothing is.”

How she and fans are reacting to the win

 
entertainment
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Who is Vanesa McCaskell? 'Price Is Right' contestant wins biggest single-game money prize in show's history
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.