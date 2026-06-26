Why did Tom Sandoval file a restraining order against ex-girlfriend Victoria Robinson? Inside the alleged assault claims

Reality TV star Tom Sandoval has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against his ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, weeks after she was arrested on an intimate partner battery charge. Sandoval claims Robinson physically and verbally abused him throughout their relationship, TMZ reported.

Why did Tom Sandoval file a restraining order?

Tom Sandoval has filed a restraining order against girlfriend Victoria Robinson.(Instagram/ @tomsandoval)

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Tom Sandoval's girlfriend, Victoria Robinson, was arrested after allegedly brutally attacking him.

According to Page Six, Robinson bonded out and was released the same day of her arrest on June 3 and was also served with a restraining order. Robinson had a court hearing Thursday.

According to People, Tom Sandoval filed for a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Robinson after she was arrested earlier this month. The 42-year-old reality star requested a domestic violence restraining order against Robinson, whom he had been dating since early 2024.

As per Page Six, court documents said that after a night of drinking on June 3, Sandoval got into an argument with Robinson's father.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandoval claimed that Robinson's father grabbed him and punched a hole in the door of a spare bedroom where he had locked himself because he feared for his safety. He then alleged that Robinson entered the room and punched him in the face, injuring his neck and ear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandoval claimed that Robinson's father grabbed him and punched a hole in the door of a spare bedroom where he had locked himself because he feared for his safety. He then alleged that Robinson entered the room and punched him in the face, injuring his neck and ear. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sandoval claimed the punch was so hard that it blurred his vision. “I sustained a bruise near my temple and eyebrow ridge and bled from my ear and neck as a result of [Robinson] striking me that night,” he alleged. “The pain in my mouth persisted for two weeks, which prompted me to visit the ER to be evaluated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandoval claimed the punch was so hard that it blurred his vision. “I sustained a bruise near my temple and eyebrow ridge and bled from my ear and neck as a result of [Robinson] striking me that night,” he alleged. “The pain in my mouth persisted for two weeks, which prompted me to visit the ER to be evaluated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per People, Sandoval also alleged that Robinson's father, J Will Robinson, “lunged” at him “in his inebriated state” and punched a hole in his bedroom door during the same incident. Robinson was arrested on a charge of intimate partner battery with physical violence and was released on bond the same day. Sandoval later requested a domestic violence restraining order against her father as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per People, Sandoval also alleged that Robinson's father, J Will Robinson, “lunged” at him “in his inebriated state” and punched a hole in his bedroom door during the same incident. Robinson was arrested on a charge of intimate partner battery with physical violence and was released on bond the same day. Sandoval later requested a domestic violence restraining order against her father as well. {{/usCountry}}

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What else did Sandoval allege?

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Still, even after Robinson's arrest, Sandoval says he accepted her phone call from jail and lent her mother financial assistance for her bail. “In hindsight, I deeply regret that decision,” he stated, as per Page Six.

Sandoval alleged in the docs that throughout their relationship, which started in February 2024, Robinson has physically abused him, including punching his face, striking his neck, throwing a full Gatorade bottle at him and verbally assaulting him.

“[Robinson] repeatedly insulted and demeaned me throughout our relationship,” he claimed as per People. “She called me a 'f---ing loser,' told me 'I can get so much better,' said that ‘the only reason people like you is because of me,’” alleging that Robinson would “frequently” call him an “idiot” and “moron.”

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He further claimed that Robinson would access and change his phone and social media passwords without his knowledge, as well as track him with an AirTag. And also Sandoval accused Robinson of “spreading falsities” about him online and “deleting evidence of her abuse on my phone.”

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Sandoval says he's been 'completely displaced'

Sandoval also alleged that Robinson and her father continue to live in their rental home which he's paying for and he's been “completely displaced” from his home. “I am gravely concerned for my safety and well-being and I need to regain access and control over my home, vehicle and belongings,” he stated.

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“[Robinson] and her father continue to reside in our rental home, which I am presently paying for,” he claimed in the filing, as per People. “Meanwhile, I have been completely displaced from my home. I am bringing this request because I cannot tolerate [Robinson's] abuse any longer.”

“My efforts to maintain the peace have been met with further hostile behavior from [Robinson],” he continued. “I am gravely concerned for my safety and well-being and I need to regain access and control over my home, vehicle and belongings.”

Sandoval also claimed that he's been staying at various hotels and at a friend's house since the June 3 incident. “I am requesting an immediate move-out order because I genuinely fear returning to the [residence] while [Robinson] and her father remain there and I have no alternate long-term accommodations,” he added.

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A hearing on the restraining order has been set for July 16.

Sandoval who is 43, and Robinson who is 33, have had a tumultuous relationship. In December 2024, she put up a scathing post suggesting that he cheated on her. She later took it back. “I had a true misjudgment in a situation,” she said in an Instagram Story. “Tom did not do anything," as per reports.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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