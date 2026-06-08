Why was The Last of Us season 3 filming cancelled? What we know as HBO production goes on unexpected hiatus in Vancouver

HBO's critically acclaimed drama The Last of Us has hit an unexpected production pause, raising questions among fans eager for updates on the show's third season.

Production on HBO’s hit The Last of Us season 3 has temporarily halted in British Columbia due to scheduling disruptions because of the World Cup.(X| @TheLastofUsNews)

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According to production listings in British Columbia, filming for The Last of Us season 3 entered a temporary hiatus beginning June 1 and is expected to resume on June 28. The show, which is being filmed under the working title "Calm Current" in Vancouver, remains on track to complete production later this year

The pause comes after cameras began rolling in March on the next chapter of HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog's award-winning video game franchise.

Read more: The Last of Us Season 2 is brutal, beautiful, and burdened by its own ambition

Why has filming temporarily stopped?

Screenrant reported that scheduling decisions may have been impacted by logistical considerations around big international sporting events, especially impending World Cup-related activities.

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{{^usCountry}} The Last of Us is still in production despite the delay, according to industry tracking databases used by British Columbian film and television projects. Filming is anticipated to continue through late November according to the existing timetable, indicating that the break is only temporary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Last of Us is still in production despite the delay, according to industry tracking databases used by British Columbian film and television projects. Filming is anticipated to continue through late November according to the existing timetable, indicating that the break is only temporary. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A user on X wrote that the break in production is an usual practice during shooting. “Big shows take a short hiatus between shooting blocks. It’s so the incoming directors can prep with the crew. Totally normal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user on X wrote that the break in production is an usual practice during shooting. “Big shows take a short hiatus between shooting blocks. It’s so the incoming directors can prep with the crew. Totally normal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some users also speculated a possible injury. Someone on X wrote, “Interesting. I'm not saying this is what it is but Usually when that happens, it's because an injury, accident, or death happened on set :(” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some users also speculated a possible injury. Someone on X wrote, “Interesting. I'm not saying this is what it is but Usually when that happens, it's because an injury, accident, or death happened on set :(” {{/usCountry}}

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However, HBO has not publicly offered a thorough explanation for the production pause.

Read more: The Witness: Where are Andre, Alex Hanscombe now? Latest update as Rachel Nickell's brutal killing explored on Netflix

Abby takes center stage in season 3

The third season is expected to shift its primary focus from Ellie to Abby, the controversial yet central character portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever.

Season 2 adapted portions of The Last of Us Part II and concluded with major developments that set up Abby's perspective as the next chapter of the narrative. If the HBO adaptation remains faithful to the source material, viewers will follow Abby's journey through Seattle.

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Recent set photographs circulating online appear to show Dever filming scenes alongside actor Kyriana Kratter, who plays Lev, a key figure in Abby's storyline. Lev, a former member of the Seraphites, becomes one of Abby's closest allies as conflict intensifies between the Seraphite religious faction and the Washington Liberation Front (WLF).

Reports also indicate that Michelle Mao has joined the cast as Lev's sister, Yara.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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