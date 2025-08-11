Has The Last of Us Season 3 been canceled? Here's the truth behind the rumors

The Last of Us, one of HBO's critically acclaimed and most-watched series, was recently plagued with rumors that it might have been cancelled after major delays in production for its third season. In a recent programming update, the network confirmed the delays and claimed that it was due to extended production timelines, International Business Times reported. This has left many fans speculating about the future of the series, despite HBO confirming that The Last of Us Season 3 continues to remain in development. The Last of Us season 3 cancelled?(HBO)

Has The Last of Us been cancelled by HBO?

The series is based on the award-winning PlayStation video game of the same name. It originally came out on HBO in January 2023 and became an instant hit. The second season premiered on April 13 this year.

Revolving around the lives of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the drama series is set in the post-apocalyptic America that has been ravaged by a fungal outbreak. The first season of the series was adapted from The Last of Us Part I and marked over 37 million viewers per episode around the world, besides bagging multiple honours, including Primetime Emmys.

It has been praised by critics and viewers for its emotional storytelling and for being faithful to the source material.

The second season of the series, which aired until May 2025, saw the introduction of several new characters and covered the first half of The Last of Us Part II.

Also read: The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann steps away from HBO TV show after backlash for season 2, to focus on new game

On social media platforms, including X and Reddit, several are holding discussions over the future of the series, with some people comparing it to other HBO productions that got discontinued after witnessing major delays. But no official cancellation has been announced yet by the makers.

Contrary to circulating rumors, HBO content chief Casey Bloys earlier confirmed that the highly anticipated third season of the series will come out in 2027. This means it will continue with its pattern of having big delays between seasons.

But still, there is no clarity about whether makers will come out with "two more seasons or one more long season," according to Decider. The report added that Craig Mazin, co-creator of the series, is still weighing multiple options.

For now, the production schedule for Season 3 remains complex, with multiple factors like shooting locations, visual effects, as well as availability of the cast members contributing to the extended timeline, International Business Times reported.

Also, the makers have not disclosed specific filming dates, but Casey Bloys did mention that its scale and storytelling ambitions in the next season require significant preparation.

Neil Druckmann, co-creator of the series, is stepping back from his role in the next season, as per Entertainment Weekly. This means that it will now be solely run by Craig Mazin.

Moreover, the series will now shift focus to Abby, who is one of the main leads of The Last of Us Part II, shifting away from the Ellie-focused storyline in earlier seasons.

FAQs

Has The Last of Us Season 3 been cancelled?

No, HBO content chief Casey Bloys said it will come out in 2027.

Will Pedro Pascal return in The Last of Us season 3?

His character was killed by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) in Season 2. It remains unclear whether he will feature in next season or not.

Where to watch The Last of Us?

It is aired on HBO.