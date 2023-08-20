‘Wicked’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’ actor Chris Peluso dies aged 40 months after battle with schizoaffective disorder

‘Wicked’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’ actor Chris Peluso died at the age of 40 on August 15. No cause of death has been revealed. The news of his passing was confirmed to Paybill by his family.

‘Wicked’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’ actor Chris Peluso died at the age of 40 on August 15 (Rebecca LaChance screenshot/YouTube)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The University of Michigan, where Chris studied, remembered him in an Instagram post. “The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso,” Linda Goodrich, interim chair of the school’s musical theatre program, wrote.

Linda added, “Chris appeared on Broadway in MAMMA MIA!, ASSASSINS, LESTAT, THE GLORIOUS ONES, and BEAUTIFUL, played Fiyero on tour in WICKED, and starred in London in MISS SAIGON and SHOWBOAT. Our hearts go out to his family.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chris starred in other Broadway productions of ‘Assassins,’ ‘Lestat,’ ‘The Glorious Ones’ and ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.’ He also appeared in plays like ‘Funny Girl,’ ‘Show Boat,’ ‘Miss Saigon,’ and ‘The Woman in White.’

Chris died months after it was revealed that he was battling schizoaffective disorder. According to Cleveland Clinic, “Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition with symptoms of schizophrenia and a mood disorder. People with schizoaffective disorder may experience depression, mania and psychosis. Schizoaffective disorder treatment often includes therapy and medications. This combination can improve symptoms and quality of life.”

When a GoFundMe was launched for Chris Peluso

Back in 2022, a GoFundMe was launched for Chris where fans were asked to donate for treatment for his mental wellness. The page said that the illness “kept him from performing in recent years.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As well as affecting his capacity to work in the field he built his career in over the last 18 years, Chris's mental health has affected every aspect of his life. In recent months, the paranoia has consumed him to the extent that he is unable to work any job and has had to leave his wife and young child and return to America to seek treatment. Chris has no health care insurance in the US and was recently hospitalized for about two weeks. Currently, he is seeking treatment at an inpatient mental health rehabilitation center,” the page reads.

Chris later said on the page that he “completed the in-patient treatment facility in Tennessee and have been stable and doing well!” “The new medication I’m on works well to keep my symptoms in check and has minimal side effects. I’m able to hold down a job again and even began taping some auditions. It’s going to be a life long process of going to therapy and working with doctors but I’m so much better than I was before treatment. It really means the world to me to have such incredible support from you all. None of this progress would have been possible without you,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}