Wimbledon final: Fans react as Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston, Emma Watson spotted in stands

The much-anticipated Wimbledon's men's final in London on Sunday turned out to be a star-studded affair with almost half of Hollywood watching Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic. All from Brad Pitt to Daniel Craig, Hugh Jackman, Andrew Garfield to Ariana Grande were seen in the stands, dressed in their best. Also read: Brad Pitt faces accusations of 'looting' French vineyard co-owned with Angelina Jolie and lavish spending, lawyers claim

Hollywood at Wimbledon

Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Andrew Garfield, Ariana Grande, Tom Hiddleston and Nick Jonas at Wimbledon men's finals on Sunday.

Daniel Craig was in a grey suit and was accompanied by wife and actor Rachel Weisz, who was in a cream suit paired with a white shirt. Both of them also wore sunglasses, with Daniel almost making fans recall his James Bond days. Singer Nick Jonas was also spotted in a beige suit but this time with mother-in-law Dr Madhu Chopra. A day before, Nick had watched the Wimbledon women's final with Priyanka Chopra.

Andrew Garfield, known for playing Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel before he passed on the baton to Tom Holland, was also spotted in a beige suit. He was seated beside singer Ariana Grande, who looked stunning in a grey crop top and white cap. Ariana was bonding well with actor Jonathan Bailey on her side, decked up in a beige shirt and a matching tie. Tom Hiddleston, known for playing Loki in the Marvel universe, was also spotted sitting in the row in front of them along with partner Zawe Ashton. He was in a navy blue suit while Zawe was in a floral dress.

Brad Pitt was also spotted in his dapper look. He was in a sky blue T-shirt paired with a matching jacket. Emma Watson looked pretty in a sleeveless white top paired with pink pants and a hat. Hugh Jackman was spotted in a black suit and white T-shirt while Idris Elba was seen in a casual green jacket. Korean actor Kim Woo-bin was also seen in a striped suit.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also seen in the front row of the Royal Box.

Fans react to Hollywood's presence at Wimbledon

As an Instagram page shared a bunch of pictures from the Wimbledon's final, fans were quick to comment on how Daniel Craig still looked like James Bond and Brad Pitt looked as if in his 30s. On Andrew Garfield sitting in the row behind Tom Hiddleston, a fan wrote, “Loki messing with the timeline again, he's with the wrong spider man now." Another wrote, “Brad Pitt doesn't age.” “Crazy how Brad Pitt looking younger than Ariana Grande,” wrote an Instagram user. A comment also read: "One thought only: how is Brad Pitt so hot at 60 years old?!!"

For Daniel, a fan wrote, "Bond never breaks his character." A person also commented, “Actors on strike looks different from writers on strike.” “Proves that Djokovic is the greatest crowd puller,” wrote another.

