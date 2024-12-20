'Without cinema, I'd be dead or in prison': Danny Trejo on how films saved him, working in American Warrior | Exclusive

Danny Trejo is one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood. A stalwart who has appeared in countless films in a career spread over five decades, Danny is now appearing in American Warrior, a film headlined by an Indian-origin actor. Following the film's successful screening at IFFI 2024, the Hollywood legend speaks with HT about the film and his journey so far. (Also read: Danny Trejo reacts after throwing punch and being knocked down at 4th of July parade) Danny Trejo stars in American Warrior, a film on MMA.

Danny Trejo on American Warrior

American Warrior is about an MMA fighter named Jay (Vishy Aiyyar), who turns his life around and escapes the world of crime through the sport. Danny, who plays a veteran fighter in the film, says he can relate to the concept of redemption in the film. "My life has been a story of redemption," he says, adding, "I don't know if people know I was in prison. I was an ex-con, and I spent time in San Quentin. So if you read up my life, it's all about turning it around. I can totally relate to Jay's character."

The actor agrees that the similarities between Jay and himself were instrumental in him saying yes to the project. "I always relate to a redemption story because I've had a very tough past. And also, when I saw a Latin cast and the Latin director, I was really inspired," he adds. Directed by Gustavo Martin, American Warrior also stars Veronica Falcon and Taylor Treadwell.

Danny Trejo on how cinema changed his life

Danny had a rough childhood that began with drug abuse as early as 8 and participation in drug deals soon after. He was first arrested at age 10 and, by 12, had spent time in prison. No wonder he believes cinema saved him. He managed to turn his life around after he became sober in his 30s, moving to film roles in his 40s.

"I'd be probably dead or, you know, in prison (without cinema)," he says. "Cinema redeemed me, and I always had the start. I wake up in the morning with the start. Who can I help today? And believe it or not, that led me to a movie career."

At 80, the Latino star continues to work, churning out multiple films each year. Ask him what keeps him going, and the simple reply is, "It's love!" He explains, "I love what I do. I love my work. And for somebody who's been in prison so long, when I got out, all I wanted was to work and get paid. And it's also for my family, to leave a legacy behind."

After a successful premiere at IFFI, American Warrior, an independent film, hopes to get a wide release in India. The veteran actor promises to come to India once that happens.