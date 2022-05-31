YouTube data shows fans watched Chris Hemsworth nude scene in Thor: Love and Thunder trailer on repeat

Chris Hemsworth's nude scene in the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is the most replayed moment in the 2-minute-16-seconds-long video. The trailer released last week amid much anticipation and left fans of Thor hooked to the scene where Zeus 'flicks' away Thor's robe, leaving him completely nude in front of the entire Olympia. Also read: After Chris Hemsworth tease in trailer, Marvel fans wonder if Thor: Love and Thunder will give MCU its first nude scene

The trailer video on YouTube shows a notable spike in viewer replays at around 2-minute timestamp that has Chris wearing nothing but his skin, revealed out Comicbook.com. Christian Bale's debut as a villain Gorr the God Butcher too, caught attention but it was Chris' nude scene that had the fans hooked.

Chris Hemsworth had already hyped up fans for the trailer launch of his latest superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder, and within an hour of dropping the trailer, it garnered more than two million views on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube page alone.

Marvel announced the title for Love and Thunder back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, where studio boss Kevin Feige revealed that Natalie Portman would be returning to the franchise for the first time since Thor: The Dark World, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides Chris and Natalie, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie, and franchise debutants Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista also come back from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Filmmaker Taika Waititi is returning to direction after 'Thor: Ragnarok' in 2017. Ever since its release, Taika has won an Oscar and become a key member of the Disney family, acting in and directing episodes of the Disney series The Mandalorian and developing a Star Wars' feature for the studio.

Chris' Love and Thunder makes him the first Marvel actor to head a fourth solo film. The film is to open in theatres on July 8.

(With ANI inputs)

