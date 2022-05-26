After Chris Hemsworth tease in trailer, Marvel fans wonder if Thor: Love and Thunder will give MCU its first nude scene

The second trailer for Marvel’s upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder gave viewers a ‘better look’ at the God of Thunder. In the final moments of the trailer, a shot gave a glimpse at Chris Hemsworth’s titular superhero standing naked on Mount Olympus. While the trailer blurred out some of Chris, fans are convinced that the film will include Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first-ever nude scene. Also read: New Thor Love and Thunder still sees Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman pose together, fans call them ‘fit couple goals’

The second trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder released on Tuesday. The trailer introduced Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, the film’s primary antagonist, and also included more shots of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster in her new avatar as the Mighty Thor. However, a scene that caught the fans’ eye was at the very end of the trailer.

In the scene, Thor is chained up in Mount Olympus as Zeus (Russell Crowe) zaps him in order to ‘take off his disguise’. Zeus then ‘flicks’ the disguise off but accidentally removes all of Thor’s clothes. Thor exclaims, “Dammit you flicked too hard!” As women swoon and faint over seeing Thor buck naked, a long shot from behind reveals Thor in all his glory, albeit with his posterior blurred.

Fans have reacted rather wildly to the grand reveal, with many hoping that the blur won’t be retained in the theatrical version. “Also are we getting Thor butt in this movie,” tweeted a fan with a screengrab of the moment. Another tweeted, “The world is going to see chris hemsworth butt a** naked in imax.”

Fans praising Thor 4 director Taika Waititi.

Tweet reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder trailer.

Many have applauded that the MCU--which has often been criticized for being too sanitized--is finally exploring a nude scene. One fan tweeted, “Eternals has the mcu first sex scene sort of. Thor 4 has its first nude scene?” Some fans actually praised Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi for sneaking in a nude scene in the MCU. “Leave it to Taika to give us fully nude Thor,” tweeted a fan.

Thor Love and Thunder is Taika's second Thor offering after the much-loved Thor: Ragnarok. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel. It will be out on July 8.

