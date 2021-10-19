Zendaya gets emotional at Tom Holland's 'all hearts' reaction to her Dune premiere look

Actor Tom Holland has shared a picture of actor-girlfriend, Zendaya, at the premiere of her upcoming film Dune. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Tom dropped the black and white picture of Zendaya as she attended the event in London.

In the photo, Zendaya opted for a white gown, tied her hair up, and wore ear studs, rings, stacked bracelets and pumps. Tom Holland caption the picture, "Dune" followed by a heart-eye emoji. Reacting to the post, Zendaya dropped an emotional-face emoji.

Last month on Zendaya's birthday, Tom had shared a picture with her. He had captioned it, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx."

Earlier this year, Tom and Zendaya attended their friends' wedding. Fanpages had shared pictures and videos from the ceremony. In the posts shared on Instagram, they were seen holding hands as the newlyweds enjoyed their first dance.

A few pictures of Tom and Zendaya making out in a car went viral earlier this year giving fans confirmation about them dating. In July 2017, a source had told People magazine that Zendaya and Tom were involved romantically.

But Zendaya had seemingly stopped the speculation the same month after she tweeted, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???"

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve has been adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. It will be released in theatres and on HBO Max on October 22. The film also stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem.

As per news agency PTI, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-- a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

