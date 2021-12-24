Zendaya says she felt like Tom Holland’s ‘parent’ at Spider-Man No Way Home shoot: ‘Hope he doesn't come back crying’

Actor-singer Zendaya has recalled that she and Jacob Batalon felt like Tom Holland’s ‘parents’, dropping him 'off at kindergarten for the first day' on the sets of Spider-Man No Way Home. In a new interview, Zendaya said that she was ‘nervous’ for Tom on the first day and he added that he indeed was stressed.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man No Way Home features Tom Holland in the lead role. Zendaya stars as his girlfriend, MJ, in the film which was released last week. The film marks Tom's return in the titular role after playing the character in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In an interview with Marvel.com, Zendaya told Tom, "That first day, I was nervous for you." He replied, "Yeah, I was stressed." She said, "We had to do a rehearsal, and me and Jacob (Batalon) felt like your parents." Tom asked, "Dropping me off at school?"

Zendaya replied, "Like dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day. Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him.’ And like, ‘I hope he doesn't come back crying.’ And so we were just there, and I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it. It was so cute." Tom responded, "You have some amazing pictures of us."

Spider-Man: No Way Home released in India on December 16 and in the US theatres on December 17. The Hindustan Times review of the movie read, "No Way Home picks up immediately after the events of 2019’s Far From Home, with a freshly outed Peter Parker, after Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio broadcasted Spider-Man’s real identity to the entire world. A bewildering media frenzy follows, involving Peter and his loved ones being engulfed by criminal investigations and public trials. Spider-Man becomes a divisive celebrity figure with adoring fans and detractors who resent him. In short, he becomes ‘the most popular person in the world’. Odd, considering I don't remember MCU Spidey being presented as a particularly well-known, world-renowned figure. He was just another hero in a world bursting with them."

