Entertainment / Hollywood / Zendaya says she refused to have her first kiss on camera for Shake It Up: 'I'm not gonna do this'
hollywood

Zendaya says she refused to have her first kiss on camera for Shake It Up: 'I'm not gonna do this'

In a new interview, Zendaya mentioned how she refused to have her first-ever on-camera kiss while filming American sitcom, Shake It Up. Her character kissed the other character on the cheek instead.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Zendaya will be seen next in Spider-Man: No Way Home.(AP)

Emmy winner star Zendaya recently revealed that she refused to have her first-ever on-camera kiss while filming the 2010 American sitcom, Shake It Up.

People magazine obtained the Dune star's recent British Vogue interview where she recalled refusing her first kissing scene for the camera.

"I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, 'I'm not gonna do this. I'm going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven't been kissed yet so I don't want the kiss to be on camera,'" the 25-year-old actor recalled.

The Euphoria star starred on Disney Channel's sitcom Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne from 2010 to 2013.

As per People magazine, Zendaya didn't mention who she meant refusing to kiss. Her character Rocky Blue had a few kissing scenes throughout Shake It Up.

Her character first kissed Deuce Martinez (Adam Irigoyen) on the cheek in the season 2 episode Surprise It Up. The following season, Rocky and her eventual love interest Logan Hunter (Leo Howard) accidentally kissed each other on the cheek while dancing together.

Tom Holland wishes Zendaya on birthday with romantic post, calls her 'My MJ'. Fans ask 'did they just confirm it'

The Zapped actor later headlined the Disney Channel's comedy TV series KC Undercover from 2015 to 2018.

She also appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie Frenemies as well had a guest role in A.N.T. Farm and Good Luck Charlie.

zendaya
