Tom Holland wishes Zendaya on birthday with romantic post, calls her 'My MJ'. Fans ask 'did they just confirm it'

Actor Tom Holland appears to have confirmed his relationship with actor Zendaya. The two will soon be seen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On her birthday on Wednesday, Tom shared an unseen behind-the-scenes picture from the movie and wrote, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx." The message and the romantic picture sent waves among their fans, with many dubbing it a confirmation of their relationship.





"Lost my boyfriend but is for zendaya so it's okay," wrote a fan. "So is this confirmation you're dating," asked another.

Rumours of their relationship gained steam when the two were clicked by the paparazzi, sharing a kiss in his car. They also attended a friend's wedding and were spotted holding each others' hands as the bride and groom had their first dance.

The two have been linked together since they starred together on Spider-Man: Homecoming, A source had previously told People magazine in July 2017 that the two were together. However, Zendaya shut down speculations the same month by tweeting, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???"

She also told Variety that she and Holland were not together romantically, adding, "He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There are very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."

Also read: Tom Holland, Zendaya hold hands at friends' wedding, fans are 'exploding'

Tom plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies while Zendaya plays MJ, his schoolmate who later becomes his girlfriend.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third solo Spider-Man movie after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The new movie will release in November and is expected to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have played the superhero previously.