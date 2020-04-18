I am absolutely fine with confinement: Adil

entertainment

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:11 IST

Actor Adil Hussian who was supposed to be in Dhaka, Bangladesh, shooting for what he says, “one of his most challenging roles” is now in New Delhi within the comforts of his home. “All the projects I was associated with have been halted indefinitely,” he says.

Talking about how the current crisis is affecting artists, the Hotel Salvation (2017) actor, says, “It is affecting artists in multiple ways, the way it is affecting the common man. From an emotional and mental health point of view, the effect is common for everybody. People who are used to solitude will definitely have a great time. However, there is a difference between calling a dancer an artist and an actor an artist. An actor is an actor, a dancer is a dancer, a painter is a painter or a singer is a singer. For an actor to become an artist, it takes a lot of sadhna,” adding, “everybody should be aware that emotional health is intertwined with physical health, and there will also be an economical impact, insecurities will increase. The sufferings will be the same for everyone.”

When asked how long he thinks it’s going to take for things to get normal, he says he hasn’t done any study on it but “intuitively It’s going to be a long haul and things might only come to normal by July-August. I don’t know, it’s just my feeling.”

The actor who has acted in films such as The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Life of Pi (both 2012), says confinement comes easily to him. “I lived on a river island for two and a half years without electricity in Karnataka. I lived in a hut and I had only access to very few people so I am absolutely fine with confinement. No problem, whatsoever. I am exploring new recipes, how to cook things with minimum ingredients, and I am having fun,” he signs off.