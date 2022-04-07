Jeetendra turns 80: When he revealed why he chose white as his signature style, wanted to flaunt his fitness

Veteran actor Jeetendra was among the most popular heartthrobs of his time, known for his all-white style of fashion. The actor was known for his white shirt/t-shirt, white trousers and white shoes on screen and sometimes off screen too. As the Himmatwala star turns 80 on Thursday, we revisit the time he spoke about his style. Also read: Vidyut Jammwal channels Jeetendra to wish fiancee Nandita Mahtani on birthday, shares unseen cosy photo of them. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jeetendra was seen in a white t-shirt and white pants in a song in 1983 film Himmatwala as well as a white turtle-neck t-shirt and white pants in 1970 film, Humjoli.

On being asked about the idea behind his signature style, he had once told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “There were two reasons: a man looks slimmest in black. I always gave importance to fitness, so I thought that if I could look slim even in white, I was truly healthy! As for the shoes, I think black ones on white would have looked ridiculous, especially when singing to the heroine in the gardens of Ooty!”

Jeetendra in a still from Himmatwala and Humjoli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jeetendra has always been conscious of his looks and continues to look ageless even now, with not even a grey hair in sight. Like some of his contemporaries including Amitabh Bachchan and late Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra did not continue his career after 2000 to play father or granfather on screen. He once told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "As an actor, I had my limitations and I was fully aware of them. There is nothing I miss about acting. Besides I colour my hair black at home. Why then should I go to a studio and colour my hair white to play someone commensurate to my age?"

Jeetendra's daughter Ekta Kapoor continued his legacy by becoming one of the most successful television producer in the industry. His son Tusshar Kapoor is also an actor and recently released a book.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.