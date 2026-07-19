Jim Parsons reveals ‘miserable’ dark side of The Big Bang Theory fame: 'Wouldn’t do that again for any amount of money’

For millions of fans, Jim Parsons was living the dream as Sheldon Cooper ruled television screens worldwide. But behind the success of The Big Bang Theory, the actor says reality was far less picture-perfect. He has now revealed that he was "miserable" during the sitcom's peak years, adding that no amount of money would convince him to go through that again.

Jim Parsons gets candid

The Big Bang Theory ran for 279 episodes from 2007 to 2019.

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The 53-year-old actor reflected on his decades-long career and time on the hit sitcom during his appearance on All Out with Jon Dean podcast.

Talking about the show, Jim said, “I look back now and realise that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable. I was not happy. I was stressed. I felt that there were so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air, and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking... discipline and whatever. Maybe to a degree that was true. I don’t know. I can’t say because that’s how I was.”

Despite earning critical acclaim and a shelf full of prestigious awards for his portrayal of Sheldon, Jim admitted the success came with a personal price, one which wasn't worth paying. “I wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money ... it was stressful and miserable at times. I made myself miserable,” he shared.

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{{^usCountry}} When the host asked whether that was just because of his “work ethic,” the actor shared that it was only part of it, adding that it was“really just obsessive behaviour basically”. During the chat, he shared that the role “is not going away,” but since the show wrapped in 2019, he’s been “changing my relationship to it.” About the show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the host asked whether that was just because of his “work ethic,” the actor shared that it was only part of it, adding that it was“really just obsessive behaviour basically”. During the chat, he shared that the role “is not going away,” but since the show wrapped in 2019, he’s been “changing my relationship to it.” About the show {{/usCountry}}

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Running for 12 seasons and 279 episodes between 2007 and 2019, The Big Bang Theory chronicled the lives of a close-knit group of socially awkward scientists whose quirky routines got upended by their far more outgoing female neighbour, Penny. The sitcom became a global phenomenon, thanks to its blend of geek culture, sharp humour and chemistry between the cast.

The show starred Jim alongside Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik. The show earned 10 Emmys during its run, including four best lead actor in a comedy wins for Jim Parsons.

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The show was preceded by a spin-off, Young Sheldon, which focused on the titular character in his adolescence. Jim returned to the role for the spinoff, where he served as narrator and appeared on camera in the 2024 finale.