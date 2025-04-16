Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
The Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki reunite for a hilarious game night. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Apr 16, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki showcase a game night where they discard board games for an online gaming app.

The Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who dated during the early seasons of the show are together again. Before you jump to any conclusions, read on to know what the is reunion all about.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki reunite in a humorous ad for the Royal Kingdom mobile app.
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki reunite in a humorous ad for the Royal Kingdom mobile app.

(Also read: Weird and beautiful: Jim Parsons on reprising 'The Big Bang Theory' character in 'Young Sheldon')

The former couple came together to star in an advertisement for the Royal kingdom mobile app. Kaley took to Instagram and posted the hilarious ad which surprised the fans.

Kaley and Johnny recreate their fun chemistry in new ad

Kaley wrote a note with the post that read, "Game Night with @sanctionedjohnnygalecki just levelled up thanks to @royalkingdom".

Johnny also posted the ad and wrote, "Game night with @kaleycuoco just got a serious upgrade thanks to @royalkingdom. I couldn’t believe it when these folks reached out and asked me to vouch for Royal Kingdom because I can HONESTLY tell you I have played over TEN THOUSAND LEVELS of Royal Match and Royal Kingdom is just as amazing. P.S., I will never claim that anything is great unless I truly believe it to be. Give it a try!"

The former couple is hilarious

In the ad, Kaley sets the table with snacks and is all ready to host Johnny for night of board games. Johnny walks in, starts talking about mobile Royal Kingdom app and tosses all the board games out of the window. Kaley is surprised with Johnny's action and exclaims, "Those are my games!"

Johnny explains that all they need for the night is the app which has many interesting games to explore. Just after few swipes, Kaley is convinced as she says, "Oh wow, that is fun, you're right. We don't need these games," as she goes onto throw rest of the board games out of the window.

When Johnny notes the game is free, doesn't need a wifi, and doesn't have any ads, Kaley almost loses her mind. She throws credit cards, her internet router and a TV set too. Later she asks, "Is that an overreaction?" and Johhny responds, "Maybe, but this game is awesome." Watch the ad below.

About Kaley and Johnny's relationship

Kaley and Johnny first met on the sets of The Big Bang theory in 2007 in which they play Penny and Leonard respectively. The actors started an offscreen romance around 2008 and dated for almost two years before calling it quits. However, they parted ways on good note and remained friends all these years as they shot for the show till the end in 2019. In the show, the couple's relationship follows ‘on again, off again’ timeline, before they finally tie the knot in season 9.

Kaley was last seen in Based on a True Story, a dark comedy thriller TV series along with Chris Messina. She also gave her voice to Harley Quinn in Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, an adult animated superhero television series. On the other hand, Johnny was last seen in 2019 comedy drama, A Dog's Journey.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
