‘Just as long as you stand by me’: Iconic scene from ‘Euphoria’ goes viral after Angus Cloud’s death

A heartwarming scene from ‘Euphoria’ has gone viral on social media after news of actor Angus Cloud’s death at 25 surfaced. His family confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE that he died at his family’s home in Oakland, California on Monday, July 31. Angus notably starred as Fezco in the hit HBO series. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

In the season 2, episode 6 of ‘Euphoria,’ Fez and another female character, Lexi, are seen singing the song ‘Stand By Me’ together (HBO screenshot)

In the season 2, episode 6 of ‘Euphoria,’ Fez and another female character, Lexi, are seen singing the song ‘Stand By Me’ together, a touch of purity that was needed in the episode. Fez, calm and cool, tries to wipe away his tears, saying, “Think I got something in my fu***ng eye.” Fez then goes on to hold Lexi’s hand, and they sing together.

“And the land is dark,” they sing along. “And the moon is the only light we’ll see. Oh I won’t be afraid, just as long as you stand by me.”

‘We had to say goodbye to an incredible human’

Angus’ family said in a statement after his death, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways." The family also noted that Angus’ father died just one week ago, and Angus “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” it added.

Police responded to a 911 call from Angus’ mother and shereported a “possible overdose,” according to TMZ. She said her son did not have a pulse. A source close to the family also revealed that Angus had been struggling with severe suicidal thoughts following his return from Ireland after his father was buried.

