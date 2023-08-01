‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud, 25, found dead at Oakland home after chilling 911 call

‘Euphoria’star Angus Cloud has died aged 25. His family confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE that he died at his family’s home in Oakland, California on Monday, July 31. Angus notably starred as Fezco in the hit HBO series. Angus Cloud attends the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series 'Euphoria' at the Cinerama Dome Theatre in Hollywood, California, on June 4, 2019 (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Angus’ family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways." The family also noted that Angus’ father died just one week ago, and Angus “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” it added.

HBO mourned Angus’ death on Instagram, sharing a photo of him and writing, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

How did Angus Cloud die?

While Angus’ cause of death has yet to be revealed, Oakland Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt said they arrived at a local residence around 11:30 am for a "medical emergency." Upon arrival, "the patient was determined to be already deceased."

Police responded to a 911 call from Angus’ mother and shereported a “possible overdose,” according to TMZ. She said her son did not have a pulse. A source close to the family also revealed that Angus had been struggling with severe suicidal thoughts following his return from Ireland after his father was buried.

‘The difference between me and everyone else’

Angus starred as Fezco, a drug dealer, in two seasons of ‘Euphoria’. He once recalled being discovered on the street in Brooklyn. "I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam,” he said.

“Then they brought me back in and they showed me the role, and it made more sense," he told i-D. "Because in my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer."

He also said the series’ success was surprising for him. "The difference between me and everyone else who’s famous it’s that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part,” he said. “They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I’m going to make it to the top’. For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far."

