Kajol shares pic with Nysa, pens note on National Girl Child Day: ‘You always wonder what will world throw at her’

Kajol has shared a post on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day on Wednesday. She penned a note along with a picture of her daughter, Nysa Devgan. She said the parents should make their girls strong enough to stand up for themselves. Also read: Kajol raves about daughter Nysa Devgan as she decks up in Manish Malhotra lehenga, fans say, ‘she has your smile’ Kajol with daughter Nysa Devgan.

Kajol's post

Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, “When you have a girl you always wonder what will the world throw at her? Will she be able to stand with her male counterparts and will the world support her.. on this day let’s make our girls strong enough to stand up for themselves regardless of the world and do our best to make this world a place where even their daughters will thrive.. let’s work towards that.” She also shared the hashtag #nationalgirlchildday and added that the picture was shot by her son Yug Devgan.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kajol's fans loved her post. A fan commented, “A strong daughter will definitely be raised from such a mother.” Another said, “Such a lovely pic. Way to go, Yug.” One more wrote, “The world will support her. When she have parents like Kajol and Ajay sir.” A fan also reacted, ”Can’t take my eyes off…oh gosh."

Kajol on Nysa

Kajol and husband Ajay Devgn have two kids, Nysa, 20, and son Yug, 13. Kajol had once revealed Nysa is a lot like her. She had revealed Nysa's reaction when she told her what her own mom Tanuja used to tell the actor. Kajol told Instant Bollywood, “My mother was one of those who used to say, ‘I really hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself.’ And I told my daughter the same thing, and my daughter's answer was, 'No, I am having sons because I don't think I can handle a daughter like me.' I was like well, now you know Nysa now you know.”

Kajol will next be seen in Do Patti. The film marks Kriti Sanon's debut production. Last year, Kajol was seen in Lust Stories 2 and The Trial.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place