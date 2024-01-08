Kajol raves about daughter Nysa Devgan as she decks up in Manish Malhotra lehenga, fans say, ‘she has your smile’

Kajol never shies away from sharing her love for her kids. On Monday, the actor shared some pictures of daughter Nysa Devgan, 20, looking gorgeous in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. The family recently decked up in traditional outfits for a function. Also read: Kajol didn't watch Tanishaa Mukerji's Neal n Nikki as it had too many kissing scenes with her then-boyfriend Uday Chopra Kajol has shared new pics of daughter Nysa Devgan.

Nysa Devgan in pink

Sharing Nysa's pictures on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Pretty in pink from the age of two till 20 .. still loving it! Thank you MM (wink emoji) #ootd #prettyinpink #pinkoutfit #muahsalon.” The pictures show Nysa twirling in the pink shimmery lehenga which she paired with diamond earrings.

Kajol's fans were all praise for Nysa and some felt she has Kajol's smile. “She has your smile,” wrote a fan. Another said, “She's just like her mother, posing with her smile.” One more commented, “Her smile looks like Kajol.” A fan also said, “Nysa looks absolutely beautiful." “So pretty,” raved yet another fan.

Kajol in gold

A day before, Manish Malhotra had shared a bunch of pictures of Kajol as well. She was in a golden sequined saree with a beaded halter blouse. He captioned her pics: “All Gold and Glittering the very special and absolute favourite @kajol STUNNING in a Shades of Gold signature sequin saree and sequin and crystal halter top.” Kajol responded to his post, saying, “You are the best! I always look stunning when I wear your clothes!”

Kajol was showered with appreciation for her looks in the comments section. A person wrote, “My favourite actress. Class and elegant !!!! I like her !!!!" Actor Ronit Roy commented, “So lovely!”

More about Kajol

The Devgns recently went on a vacation to ring in the New Year. Kajol was accompanied by husband Ajay Devgn, kids Nysa and Yug, mother-in-law Veena Devgan, sister-in-law Neelam Devgan and others. Sharing a couple of family pictures, Kajol had written on Instagram, “First post of 2024 and the thought that keeps coming gratitude gratitude gratitude.. #newyearvibe #family #letitrollout #2024.”

Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2 and The Trial. She recently wrapped up shooting for the film, Do Patti. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and marks Kriti's debut in production. It is set to take viewers on a suspense-filled ride in the hills of North India, which serves as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

