Kajol didn't watch Tanishaa Mukerji's Neal n Nikki as it had too many kissing scenes with her then-boyfriend Uday Chopra

Tanishaa Mukerji has said that Kajol is yet to watch her 2005 film Neal' n' Nikki. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Tanishaa said that her sister did not watch the film as it has too many kissing scenes of her and actor Uday Chopra, who was her boyfriend at the time. Also read: Tanishaa Mukerji says she and Kajol ‘don’t compare each other’, but the public does Uday Chopra starred alongside Tanishaa Mukerji in Neal ‘n’ Nikki.

‘It was too much kissing’

Speaking about the film, which was backed by Yash Raj Films production, Tanishaa Mukerji said if it were offered to her today, she would have done it 'differently'. She said, "It was too much kissing on-screen. My sister (Kajol) has not watched the film till today. Even I tell my friend’s kids to watch it after growing up a little bit. That conservativeness exists in our country... If today Neil N Nikki would have come to me, I would have offered to play the character differently because you are influencing young minds. At that time, I didn’t get involved in it enough.”

Asked about kissing Uday Chopra on-screen, Tanishaa, who has worked in films such as Sssshhh and Tango Charlie, said, “I was comfortable because Uday and I knew each other. We started dating during the shoot of the film, so it was like I was doing it with my boyfriend, so it became easy.”

About the film

Neal 'n' Nikki was a romantic comedy directed by Arjun Sablok, starring Uday Chopra and Tanishaa Mukerji in the lead roles, and Abhishek Bachchan in a special appearance. It was produced by Yash Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films and was released on December 9, 2005 amid mixed to negative reviews.

In recent months, Tanishaa Mukerji, one of the contestants on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, has been busy with her rehearsals and performances. This season is being judged by Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani host the show.

Apart from Tanishaa, Shiv Thakare, Aamir Ali, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Sangeeta Phoghat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Anjali Anand, Urvashi Dholakia, and Rajiv Thakur participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

