Lady Gaga reissues special vinyl and merch to celebrate 15 years of ‘The Fame’

There's no doubt Lady Gaga is the coolest pop star ever. The Fame her debut studio album is turning 15 on August 19, 2023 and she has decided to celebrate the anniversary in a super fun way. The album will be receiving a blue 2LP vinyl release as part of a special reissue along with new merch including a “Boys Boys Boys” themed hoodie, sweatpants and tank top.

When the album released in 2008, it reached No.2 on Billboard 200.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There's a neon blue hoodie with a picture of Gaga from that time with a matching sweat and tank combo.

Additionally, fans can pick a “Just Dance” crop top, tote bag and other heavy metal-style shirts.

When the album was released in 2008, it reached No.2 on Billboard 200 and earned two chart-topping singles with “Poker Face” and “Just Dance.” The Fame is inspired by 1980s music and features segments of electropop, synth-pop and dance-pop in the five singles constituting it.

The album had been for a total of 5 Grammy awards and was named as one of the “100 Greatest Debut Albums of All-Time,” by Rolling Stone.

Fans of the album and the singer have been celebrating the occasion on social media:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am taking it to another level. I mean my records are borderline dance records,” said Gaga, in a 2009 interview with The Guardian, when she was just 22 years old. “They’ve got a real electro-rock heart and soul, and the vibe of the sentiment is pop, but there’s a lot of people that were like, ‘This is a dance record,'” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop