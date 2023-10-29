Leo box office collection day 11: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film likely to cross 300 cr in India

Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film Leo, starring Vijay in the lead, has crossed the coveted milestone of ₹300 crore at the domestic box office, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk. The film scored an impressive ₹16 crore on its second Sunday. (Also Read: Leo box office collection: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earns ₹284 cr in India after 10 days)

Leo box office day 11

Vijay plays Leo Das in Lokesh Kanagaraj's new film

On its eleventh day, Leo collected ₹16 crore across the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions. It earned ₹2 crore more than the collection on its second Saturday, when the film amassed ₹14 crore. Registering an upward trend on Sunday, it's managed to cross ₹300 crore in India.

Leo scored an occupancy of 55.07% in Tamil, 38.62% in Telugu, and 15.98% in Hindi. In the Hindi market, it faced competition from Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan-starrer Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. and Shyam Benegal's Mujib: The Making of a Nation. However, Leo is likely to face a dip on its third Monday.

About Leo

Leo has reunited director Lokesh with actor Vijay after the 2021 hit action film Master. It is the third instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Karthi-starrer Kaithi (2019) and Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram (2022). Starring Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, Leo is the Kollywood debut of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

While Leo has got tremendous footfall at the theatres, the Hindustan Times review of the film wasn't very flattering. It stated, “It also doesn’t help that Vijay’s performance in emotional scenes evokes absolutely nothing! The reasons for Anthony and Harold Das’ real villainy—that they are drug lords killing hundreds isn’t enough, because Leo Das is one of them—are laughable. But it doesn’t matter why, we just want to see Vijay punch down a few men. So, Parthiban alias Leo Das is a stunt machine, with little capacity for emotional introspection.”

