Madonna, Elton John ‘finally bury the hatchet’ after decade-long feud: ‘A healing moment’

Madonna and Elton John feud

Madonna, on Monday, took to her Instagram account to inform fans that the two had "finally buried the hatchet!"

Their feud began in the early 2000s, mostly because of comments made by Elton. As per The Hollywood Reporter, "John had thrown barbs about Madonna's James Bond theme Die Another Day in 2002. Then, in 2004, Elton insulted her during the Q Awards over her nomination for Best Live Act."

"Madonna, best live act? Fuck off. Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much," Elton said at the time.

However, it seems like all has changed this past weekend as Madonna went backstage to talk to Elton after he performed on Saturday Night Live with Brandi Carlile. She said the first thing he told her was, "Forgive me."

Madonna pens a note

In her long Instagram post, Madonna wrote, "We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!! I went to see @eltonjohn perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW. I remembered when I was in high school- I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music."

"Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up, and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different--to stand out--to take the road less traveled by. In fact, it was essential. Over the decades, it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn't understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL, and I decided to go," she added.

Take a look

Elton too re shared the post on his Instagram Story, calling the backstage meeting with Madonna "a healing moment."

Elton and Carlile just released a new album called Who Believes in Angels and did a special concert that aired on CBS. Madonna, meanwhile, is working on Confessions 2, the follow-up to her hit 2005 album. (ANI)