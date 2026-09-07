Thiruvananthapuram, Malayalam superstar Mammootty turned 75 on Monday with fans, industry colleagues and politicians greeting him with warm wishes.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty turns 75

For his fans, there is also good news the announcement of his latest movie, titled 'Mela', posters of which were posted online.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chief Minister V D Satheesan extended birthday wishes to the mega star, terming him the pride of Malayalam cinema.

In a post on social media platform 'X', the CM said that Mammootty's acting five decade-long journey has created wonders on the silver screen and was "an eternal inspiration to Indian cinema itself".

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala extended birthday wishes to the mega star, saying that the occasion was a day of celebration for the people of the state.

Chennithala, in a Facebook post, said that the actor was "a self-made talent through constant experimentation".

He cited films like 'Puzhu', 'Bhramayugam', 'Kathal' and 'Kalankaval', appreciating Mammootty's roles in them.

The minister said that the superstar was still enchanted by acting and he was waiting for characters that he had not done yet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Movie director Vysakh greeted the superstar on his 75th birthday, saying that the actor, who is fondly called as "Mammukka" by his admirers, has inspired him personally in many ways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Movie director Vysakh greeted the superstar on his 75th birthday, saying that the actor, who is fondly called as "Mammukka" by his admirers, has inspired him personally in many ways. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"You are not just someone I admire in cinema, Mammukka. You are someone who has inspired me, personally, in so many ways. Forever grateful for your presence, your words, and the inspiration you've given me. Happy Birthday, Mammukka. Much love, always," he said in a Facebook post.

Artist Maala Parvathi said that while time ages everyone, in Mammootty's case, it deepens his magic as an actor.

"Time ages everyone, but in you, it only deepens the magic of the actor. Every year, another shade, another character, another unforgettable performance. Happy Birthday, Mammukka - forever timeless, forever extraordinary," she said in a Facebook post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The pan-Indian actor's position as a mega star is still intact with over 400 films in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English, besides Malayalam in a career spanning over five decades.

Three national awards, seven state and 14 Filmfare awards, Padma Shri and two honorary doctorate degrees are proof of his acting excellence and mass fan following.

Some of his popular movies include 'New Delhi', 'Thaniyavarthanam', 'Oru Vadakkan Veera Gatha', 'Oru CBI Dairy kurupuu', 'Kutty Sranku', 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha' and so on.

He has worked with critically acclaimed directors, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K G George and T V Chandran and hit-makers like I V Sasi, Joshi, Ranjith, Anward Rasheed and so on.

His debut was the 1971 movie 'Anubhavangal Palichakal'.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.