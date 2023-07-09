Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One advance booking soars in India, likely to be Tom Cruise's biggest opener

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh instalment in Tom Cruise's popular spy thriller franchise, is all set to release in Indian cinemas on Wednesday, July 12. The advance booking for the film started on Friday, July 7 and raked in huge numbers within hours. (Also Read: Tom Cruise speaks perfect Hindi during interview, desi fans call him ‘so cute’)

Tom Cruise promises more jaw-dropping action sequences in the Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer.

If the advance booking collection is anything to go by, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One may just turn out to be Tom Cruise's biggest box office openers in India. Tom was last seen in Christopher MacQuarrie's blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick last year.

Advance booking numbers

As per a report in Pinkvilla, as of 3:30 pm on Friday, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One had already sold approximately 28,000 tickets for the opening day and 62,000 tickets for the first weekend in advance booking in India. The estimated number of tickets sold in the advance booking before the release is likely to be more than 1.10 lakh tickets.

Tom Cruise's biggest opener in India?

As per the same report, the box office collection of the opening day, July 12, is likely to be between ₹12 crore and ₹14 crore. This would make Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One the biggest opener for Tom Cruise in India so far. The last Mission: Impossible film, Fallout, opened to ₹9.50 crore in India in 2018. The new instalment is likely to improve on the same.

Box office competition

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will enjoy an unrivalled run at the Indian box office for nine days, before Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will release simultaneously on Friday, July 21. They're likely to eat massively into the share of the Tom Cruise film, given they're all tentpole Hollywood releases.

About Dead Reckoning Part Two

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is set to be released next year on June 28, 2024 and is expected to be Tom’s final chapter as Ethan Hunt.

