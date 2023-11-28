2023 MAMA Awards winners: BTS wins Worldwide Fans' Choice and Icon of the Year, RIIZE bags Fav New Artist

This year, the prestigious annual MAMA Awards is being held in Tokyo, Japan. The two-day event began on Tuesday, November 28 at the Tokyo Dome Stadium in Bunkyo. As the first day came to a close, BTS emerged as big winners for the night. The famous K-pop group took home not one but two prestigious award titles- Worldwide Fans' Choice and Icon of the Year. Other awardees for the fans' choice title include SEVENTEEN, TWICE, and Zerobaseone.

Full list of winners at the 2023 MAMA Awards (Day 1)

Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS Worldwide Fans' Choice: SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, ATEEZ, Lim Young-woong, Zerobaseone, and BTS Favourite Asian Female Group: Kep1er Favourite New Artist: Zerobaseone and RIIZE Favourite International Artist: Yoshiki Galaxy Neo Flip Artist: TREASURE Favourite Asian Male Group: INI Inspiring Achievement: TVXQ

Fans flood social media with congratulatory comments

BTS members J-Hope, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and V win big at 2023 MAMA Awards

Soon after the winners for this year's MAMA Awards were announced, fans flocked to social media to congratulate the K-pop idols. A fan shared a video of Jungkook's acceptance speech along with the message, “Jungkook’s acceptance speech video for bts’ worldwide icon of the year daesang award at the 2023 mama awards !”

Another fan wrote, ““An unprecedented global top artist who is writing a new history every moment!” CONGRATULATIONS BTS.” One more fan wrote, “Jungkook’s acceptance speech video for BTS winning the Worldwide Icon Of The Year (daesang) at the 2023 MAMA Awards. He looks so handsome! This marks BTS 74th daesang. Congratulations BTS!”

BTS prepares for military enlistment

BTS members are presently on a hiatus due to their upcoming mandatory military enlistment. Ahead of their service, Jungkook shared a heartfelt message for his fans on Weverse, expressing his gratitude for their love and support. “In December, I will start a new journey, I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I deliver this news, on one hand, my heart feels heavy but on the other hand, my heart warms up the precious memories with our ARMYs coming to my mind,” he wrote.

