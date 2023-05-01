Abdu Rozik posts video of onstage performance with AR Rahman, Khatija Rahman says 'You deserve the best'. Watch

Abdu Rozik, the Tajikistani singer who entered Bigg Boss 16 last season as a contestant, got the opportunity of a lifetime as he got to perform on stage with singer-composer AR Rahman in Pune on Sunday night. Abdu shared on social media that he was both honoured and privilege to perform with the music maestro. (Also read: AR Rahman's live concert stopped in Pune; police issues clarification after video goes viral)

The singer wrote on Instagram, "What an honor and privilege to perform with legend @arrahman last night in Pune. Thank you for giving me this chance and to your family and amazing team @btosproductions for supporting me so much. #concert #music #singer #artist #grammy #academy #oscar #india #chennai #uae #tajikistan." He shared one photo of himself with the Oscar winner and added a brief video of Rahman asking him to sign along with him. Abdu sounds a bit nervous on the big stage. In the photo, Abdu is wearing a black T-shirt with black pants. He also has a hat on. Rahman is similarly dressed in a black T-shirt and pants; he also has on a black jacket and has donned sunglasses as well.

Rahman's daughter, singer Khatija Rahman commented on his post, "You deserve the best for your good heart Abdu. More than anything you’re just a beautiful human with a kind heart. Keep going. Everyone loves you." Rahman's son AR Ameen also dropped a red heart emoji on his post. Other fans also shared how proud they were of the singer and the opportunities he was receiving. One fan shared, "So happy for u Abdu, u deserve everything."

There was a bit of a controversy at the Pune concert on Sunday night as the Pune police showed up at the concert venue and asked the performers to stop. Later, they clarified that the concert had gone beyond the 10 pm deadline for noise pollution and that's why they were asked to shut down.

Abdu walked out of the reality show Bigg Boss on the 106th day. He became good friends with the host, actor Salman Khan as well. Rapper MC Stan was the winner of the 16th season while Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up and Priyanka Choudhary was the second runner-up.

