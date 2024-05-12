Abhijeet Bhattacharya gets popular in Egypt for resemblance with former president; internet says 'you can claim him'

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who is well known for his songs, recently gained popularity in Egypt for a unique reason. Recently, people from Egypt have been calling him the doppelganger of the late Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak. Abhijeet has also been getting requests from the people of Egypt to visit their country. (Also Read | Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls Bollywood celebs ‘paid desh bhakts’) Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya (L); and late Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak.

Abhijeet shared pic collage with Hosni Mubarak

A few weeks ago, Abhijeet shared a picture collage of himself and the late Egyptian president on Instagram. He added the title song of Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) as the background music. He captioned the post, "Wow!! I am trending in #Egypt #HosniMubarak." He also wrote in the comments section, "See you soon, my dear friends. My families are there.. in #Egypt. I love you Egypt."

Fans find similarity between Abhijeet and Mubarak

In the comments section, a fan wrote, "Waiting for you, Mr. President." "Hehehehe, you look like our previous president, sir," said a person. "You look like our beloved late president Mubarak, whom we are missing a lot," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "You make all the Egyptian people happy to see him again in your face and your voice, thanks."

What Abhijeet said

Speaking with New Lines a few days ago, Abhijeet had said, “My social media has been flooded with comments in the last three weeks. Initially, I thought I was being spammed. Even though I cannot understand Arabic, I am overwhelmed with the love and response from the entire Arab community.”

He added, “My understanding is that people feel that after the former leader died, he came to India and took refuge in my body. So they are apologizing to him and want him to return to help them solve the problems the country has been facing, such as rising inflation, and that they will listen to everything that he says."

What internet says

Several picture collages of Abhijeet and the late Egyptian president have been surfacing on social media platforms. Reacting to one such post, a person said, "We are happy to hand this clone over to you, my friends from Egypt." A comment read, "As Indians, we can confirm that he is a clone. You can claim him." An Instagram user wrote, "This wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card. Take it…. And go….. take it and go."