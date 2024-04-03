Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls Bollywood celebs 'paid desh bhakts': Husband is praying to Ram Lalla, while wife's party...

‘Desh bhakti ke liye natak karo lekin real mat bano’

The singer said, “Sabse badi bewakoofi hai, ek hi line bolunga – 'Don't give your life, desh bhakti ke liye natak karo, lekin real mat bano'. People are being paid; there are paid desh bhakts (patriots), so-called. Unko pay kiya jata hai desh bhakti nibhane ke liye, they are being paid... I paid a heavy price for being the only one desh bhakt from Bollywood (The most foolish thing is don't give up on your life because of patriotism, just pretend to be a patriot. People are being paid to become patriots now, whereas I am the only true patriot from Bollywood).” Abhijeet also said he 'does not care about getting a Padma Bhushan'.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams Bollywood couple

Without taking names, Abhijeet added, "Bollywood ka ek admi desh bhakt nahi hai. Yahan ek husband kuch bolte hai, aur wife ja ke parliament mein mazak udati hai. Koi Ram Lalla ke darshan karne ja rahe hai, toh wife jis party mein hai woh party wale inko gali dete hai. So paisa de ke kisi se desh bhakti mat karao. Maine paise kamaye hai aur bahut kuch gawaya hai desh bhakti mein. Now I am what I am, mein sirf gana gayunga aur logo ko entertain karunga (Not one person in Bollywood is a patriot. Here, the husband will say one thing and the wife will mock the same in parliament. Husband will seek Ram Lalla's blessings in Ayodhya temple, and wife and her political party will slam such things. I have earned money and lost it too because of my love for India. Now, I will only sing and entertain people)."

Abhijeet's career

Apart from Hindi, Abhijeet has also sung in other languages including Bengali, Marathi, Nepali, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Odia. He was launched by RD Burman in a Bengali film with a duet song with Asha Bhosle.

In his decades-long playback singing career, he has sung for actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and many others.

